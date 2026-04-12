Hurricanes defeat Mammoth, extend lead in Eastern Conference

Staal also had an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes (52-22-6), who have won six of their past seven games. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

“I thought it was a good effort,” said Staal. “There was a little lull in our game, probably in the second. Freddie came up big and he made some big saves throughout the whole game, but he was really good in the second for us to keep it at bay. Then the boys grinded in third.”

Carolina, which has clinched the Metropolitan Division title, extended its lead in the Eastern Conference to four points ahead of the Buffalo Sabres.

“I thought in the third period, we increased our effort level,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. “You look at the little things, (Staal) winning all the face-offs, getting a big goal by (Aho) there and then (Andersen) made some big saves. That's the end of the day. That's the game. The goalie made some saves for us, and we're able to sneak out of here with the win.”

Dylan Guenther scored for his first 40-goal season in the NHL, and Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Mammoth (42-31-6), whose five-game winning streak ended.

“It feels good. Definitely something that I was eyeing down the stretch,” said Guenther. “So really great play by those guys again (Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev). And it's definitely nice to hit over the course of this game.”

Utah, which has clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, is three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the first wild card from the Western Conference.

“There were some moments of frustration at some points where we needed to stay even-keeled,” said Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny. “They are a pretty tight checking team. I liked the way that we progressed in the game of playing against that style. … I like the way we generated in the second half of the game. Generate that way, and that was positive. So there's a few takeaways.”

Svechnikov gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 4:25 of the first period, collecting a rebound in front of the net and lifting a backhanded shot past Vejmelka to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. He set an NHL career high with his 31st goal of the season.