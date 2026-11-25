HURRICANES (18-3-3) at LIGHTNING (15-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Pontus Holmberg
Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde
Jeffrey Viel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Gage Goncalves
Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg
Injured: Conor Geekie (shoulder surgery)
Status report
Ehlers will miss his second straight game. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said that the forward is not 100 percent yet. ... Hagel is expected to play after he was activated off IR and participated in practice Tuesday. ...Geekie is out 4-5 months after the forward had shoulder surgery Monday.