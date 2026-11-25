HURRICANES (18-3-3) at LIGHTNING (15-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Pontus Holmberg

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde

Jeffrey Viel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Gage Goncalves

Charle-Edouard D'Astous -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Crozier, Emil Lilleberg

Injured: Conor Geekie (shoulder surgery)

Status report

Ehlers will miss his second straight game. Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said that the forward is not 100 percent yet. ... Hagel is expected to play after he was activated off IR and participated in practice Tuesday. ...Geekie is out 4-5 months after the forward had shoulder surgery Monday.