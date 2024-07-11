LaCombe hoping to use work at Hurricanes development camp to broaden coaching career

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Allie LaCombe was putting Carolina Hurricanes prospects through a variety of skating drills Tuesday, the second day of development camp.

As she demonstrated proper edge work on the perimeter of the face-off circle, it was clear that she is a bit more steady than the players, who sometimes wobble a bit trying to hold their edges through a glide.

"You have to master the finite movements, whether it's the weight shift, the knee drive, your hips, your knees, your ankles, your posture," LaCombe said Wednesday. "It's so fine-tuned."

LaCombe is a member of the NHL Coaches' Association (NHLCA) Female Coaches Program, earning exposure to NHL teams for the second consecutive summer after working with the Vancouver Canucks prospects last year.

She is the co-founder of the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club in Nolensville, Tennessee, where she coaches boys and girls travel teams. Her skating expertise has provided skill development across a range of levels, including the American Hockey League, collegiate and junior hockey. In Raleigh, she worked with Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour and Carolina's development coaches.

"As coaches, it's development for us too," she said. "It's great to feed off each other and coach outside of your comfort zone, maybe take some things home with you as you go back to your season."

While she welcomes the exposure to the highest level of hockey, LaCombe doesn't dwell on being a female coach working with a team of young men.

"I think we're kind of open to that now," she said. "It's awesome to have men in this sport who are willing and open and who listen to you, and they want your feedback. I don't think about gender when I'm teaching. I teach the same way, boys and girls. And if I need to push and get on them, I'm going to get on them the same way. It's mutual respect both ways."