Flyers clinch playoff spot with shootout win against Hurricanes, who take East

Foerster scores only goal in tiebreaker for Philadelphia, which will face Penguins in 1st round

Hurricanes at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday.

Tyson Foerster scored the only goal in the fourth round of the shootout, and Dan Vladar clinched the victory when he stopped Alexander Nikishin of the Hurricanes.

It's Philadelphia's first time in the postseason since 2020. The Flyers will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Matvei Michkov and Trevor Zegras scored for Philadelphia (42-27-12).  Vladar made 23 saves through overtime and four saves in the shootout.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and an assist for Carolina (52-22-7), which clinched first place in the Eastern Conference with the point gained in playing past regulation. Bradly Nadeau scored and Brandon Bussi made 18 saves through overtime.

Nadeau made it 1-0 at 8:41 of the first period when he one-timed Ehlers' pass from behind the net past Vladar's glove.

Ehlers scored on the power play to put the Hurricanes ahead 2-0 at 15:30. Logan Stankoven's pass from along the goal line on the left side of the zone bounced off the skate of Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim and through the slot to Ehlers, and he scored from the right post.

Michkov made it 2-1 at 7:57 of the second period when he scored from the left side after a cross ice pass from Denver Barkey.

Zegras tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 10:30. Porter Martone passed through the crease to Zegras on the right side, and the forward deked and slid the puck between Bussi's skates.

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