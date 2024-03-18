Guentzel scores 1st for Hurricanes, who pull away from Senators

Guentzel, who also had an assist, has five points (one goal, four assists) in four games with Carolina since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7.

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and two assists, and Brendan Lemieux, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jalen Chatfield each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (42-20-6), who were coming off a 5-4 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 6-1-0 in their past seven games. Sebastian Aho had three assists, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist in his return from a lower-body injury for the Senators (28-34-4), who had won three in a row, including 4-3 in overtime at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.

Seth Jarvis gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 19:38 of the second period, finishing a backdoor pass from Aho at the right post.

Chatfield pushed it to 4-2 at 4:41 of the third period, beating Forsberg glove side from the right circle off a give-and-go with Aho.

Orlov scored his second of the game on a slap shot from the point that went in off the post to make it 5-2 at 7:14.

Guentzel extended the lead to 6-2 at 8:52. He got a step on Senators defenseman Artem Zub and beat Forsberg over his glove from the left circle.

Lemieux tipped in Brent Burns' point shot at 13:07 for the 7-2 final.

Orlov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period. He took a lead pass from Lemieux and picked the top right corner on a breakaway.

Chabot, who had missed the past five games, tied it 1-1 at 13:50 with a wrist shot over Andersen’s glove from the bottom of the right circle.

Kuznetsov put the Hurricanes back in front 2-1 at 2:03 of the second period, scoring with a curl-and-drag wrist shot from the left face-off dot shortly after a 5-on-3 power play expired.

Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 4:51. He gathered the puck along the right boards, made a move around Chatfield in the high slot and beat Andersen low on his glove side with a wrist shot.