Guentzel scores 1st for Hurricanes, who pull away from Senators

Orlov has 2 goals, 2 assists for Carolina, which has won 6 of 7

Recap: Hurricanes @ Senators 3.17.24

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jake Guentzel scored his first goal for the Carolina Hurricanes, who pulled away from the Ottawa Senators for a 7-2 win at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Guentzel, who also had an assist, has five points (one goal, four assists) in four games with Carolina since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 7.

Dmitry Orlov had two goals and two assists, and Brendan Lemieux, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jalen Chatfield each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (42-20-6), who were coming off a 5-4 shootout win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 6-1-0 in their past seven games. Sebastian Aho had three assists, and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and an assist in his return from a lower-body injury for the Senators (28-34-4), who had won three in a row, including 4-3 in overtime at the New York Islanders on Saturday. Anton Forsberg made 31 saves.

Seth Jarvis gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 19:38 of the second period, finishing a backdoor pass from Aho at the right post.

Chatfield pushed it to 4-2 at 4:41 of the third period, beating Forsberg glove side from the right circle off a give-and-go with Aho.

Orlov scored his second of the game on a slap shot from the point that went in off the post to make it 5-2 at 7:14.

Guentzel extended the lead to 6-2 at 8:52. He got a step on Senators defenseman Artem Zub and beat Forsberg over his glove from the left circle.

Lemieux tipped in Brent Burns' point shot at 13:07 for the 7-2 final.

Orlov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 7:19 of the first period. He took a lead pass from Lemieux and picked the top right corner on a breakaway.

Chabot, who had missed the past five games, tied it 1-1 at 13:50 with a wrist shot over Andersen’s glove from the bottom of the right circle.

Kuznetsov put the Hurricanes back in front 2-1 at 2:03 of the second period, scoring with a curl-and-drag wrist shot from the left face-off dot shortly after a 5-on-3 power play expired.

Tim Stutzle tied it 2-2 at 4:51. He gathered the puck along the right boards, made a move around Chatfield in the high slot and beat Andersen low on his glove side with a wrist shot.

