HURRICANES (17-3-3) at RANGERS (13-8-1)
12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Tye Kartye
Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Eeli Tolvanen
Max Sasson -- Glenn Gawdin -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi
Braden Schneider -- Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body), Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body)
Status report
Ehlers will not play and will continue to be evaluated after the forward was injured in the third period of a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. ... Bussi could start after Kochetkov allowed four goals on 15 shots against Edmonton. ... Sasson will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Durzi could return after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury; he was labeled a game-time decision by coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday. … Robertson, a defenseman, likely would come out of the lineup if Durzi is able to play.