HURRICANES (17-3-3) at RANGERS (13-8-1)

12:30 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, NHLN, MSG, SN, TVAS

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- J.T. Miller -- Tye Kartye

Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Eeli Tolvanen

Max Sasson -- Glenn Gawdin -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Sean Durzi

Braden Schneider -- Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body), Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body)

Status report

Ehlers will not play and will continue to be evaluated after the forward was injured in the third period of a 7-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. ... Bussi could start after Kochetkov allowed four goals on 15 shots against Edmonton. ... Sasson will make his Rangers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Durzi could return after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury; he was labeled a game-time decision by coach Mike Sullivan on Saturday. … Robertson, a defenseman, likely would come out of the lineup if Durzi is able to play.