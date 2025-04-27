Svechnikov gets hat trick, Hurricanes push Devils to brink with Game 4 win

It was Svechnikov's second career playoff hat trick; he had three goals in a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in 2020.

The Hurricanes lead the best-of-7 series 3-1. Game 5 is in Raleigh on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TNT, TVAS2, SN360).

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

Frederik Andersen made six saves on seven shots before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury at 4:19 of the second period after being crashed into by Devils forward Timo Meier. He was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov, who made 14 saves.

Meier had a goal and an assist, and Nico Hischier also scored for New Jersey, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead 52 seconds into the game with a wrist shot through traffic from just outside the right circle.

Slavin made it 2-0 at 9:47 with a sharp-angle shot from the left side which beat Markstrom over his right shoulder. The play started when he broke up a pass attempt with his stick and got the puck around Stefan Noesen.

Svechnikov scored his second of the game for a 3-0 lead at 42 seconds of the second period with a power-play goal when he tipped a shot from Seth Jarvis.

Hischier got the Devils within 3-1 at 2:45, scoring off a rebound in front.

Meier cut it to 3-2 at 7:34, getting a loose puck and scoring off a spin from the right circle.

Burns scored at 14:14 of the third to make it 4-2, and Svechnikov completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 16:43 for the 5-2 final.