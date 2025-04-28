Kochetkov steps up to help lift Hurricanes in Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round

NEWARK, N.J. -- It certainly wasn't the way goalie Pyotr Kochetkov wanted to make his Stanley Cup Playoff debut with the Carolina Hurricanes this spring.

The 25-year-old entered the game cold after starter Frederik Andersen was forced to leave after sustaining an undisclosed injury at 4:19 of the second period when he was knocked over by New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in the crease.

"It's a tough moment for me, you know?," Kochetkov said. "I was hoping Freddie is OK in this moment, because I know how this (is) sometimes, and I had no idea he was coming to the bench. I was very surprised, so I just tried to warm up and go."

Carolina was holding a precarious 3-1 lead and the momentum was favoring the home team in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round match at Prudential Center on Sunday.

The situation got more compelling when Meier scored on a bad angle from deep in the right-wing corner at 7:34 of the second, the second shot Kochetkov faced, pulling the Devils to within 3-2 and giving the hometown faithful reason for optimism.

"[They] scored on me and I tried to just focus on the next shot," Kochetkov said. "I don't know how many [days] I didn't play, maybe 10 days and I needed to feel the puck a little bit. After I had a couple of shots the game was coming for me."

Kochetkov did settle down and gave the Hurricanes just what they needed, stopping the final 13 shots he faced in a 5-2 win.

Carolina leads the best-of-7 series 3-1 and will look to close it out in Game 5 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360).

Kochetkov last played April 16, in fact, a 4-2 regular-season loss at the Montreal Canadiens.

"He just had to catch a couple of the first shots and get the confidence," Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov said. "He played great and you're going to see him playing really good for us."

It remains to be seen if Andersen will miss Game 5, but Kochetkov will be ready if called upon.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour was proud of the way his fourth-year goalie battled after the Meier goal.

"Well, can't ask for a tougher situation and then give up a dirtball goal, right," Brind'Amour said. "That's the way to bounce back. I mean that could have just crumbled in a minute and he just ... we know that about him, right? He's got a great ability to just kind of move on and get right back to it. I thought he played great after that. We didn't give up a ton, which was key but when we did, he made a couple of good saves. And that's obviously what you need."

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe thought, in some ways, it was a lost opportunity against a goalie entering the game cold and making his playoff debut.

"We scored one, so in that sense, I think we capitalized early, kind of caught him looking cold, and looking like he wasn't quite ready," Keefe said. "But I mean, they defend very well. They push you outside the dots and don't give any high-end chances. We weren't able to make the necessary plays to be able to generate more."

The win was big for Kochetkov, who was the workhorse during the regular season for the Hurricanes, due in large part to Andersen missing 39 games following knee surgery Nov. 22. Kochetkov finished 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games, and was 1-1-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .878 save percentage in two starts against New Jersey.

Andersen was given the nod at the start of the playoffs and had been playing great up until his injury.

"I'm a little bit older now, and I hope I am more ready," Kochetkov said. "Ready for practice, ready for game. If I don't play, maybe I have a chance. I just try to do what I can in practice and wait for my chance."

Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal hated to see Andersen leave the game but knows Kochetkov has played well when called upon all season.

"He's a capable goalie," Staal said. "He's been really good for us and a big win for him and I'm sure his confidence. He got us moving forward (during the regular season) and tonight was no different. We've always been comfortable with either goalie.

"You'd love to have Freddie back as soon as you can, but 'Koch' did a really good job stepping in."

