Andersen of Hurricanes leaves Game 4 of Eastern 1st Round with injury

NEWARK, N.J. -- Frederik Andersen left for the Carolina Hurricanes in the second period of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Sunday with an undisclosed injury.

Devils forward Timo Meier crashed into the goalie at 4:19 of the second period. Andersen skated off the ice and was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov, with Ruslan Khazheyev serving as the emergency backup.

Meier was assessed a major penalty for goalie interference, but it was rescinded after a video review.

Kochetkov made 14 saves in the 5-2 victory that gave Carolina a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Andersen, who stopped six of seven shots before leaving, was leading the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals-against average (1.48) and save percentage (.943) through his first three games.

He was 13-8-1 with a 2.50 GAA, .899 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games during the regular season, missing 50 after being diagnosed with a blood clotting issue.

Kochetkov, who was making his first appearance of the playoffs this season, was 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 regular-season games. He was 1-4 with a 2.96 GAA and .880 save percentage in six playoff games the previous three seasons.

One of those appearances came against the Devils in Game 3 of the second round in 2023, when he allowed four goals on 22 shots in relief of Andersen in an 8-4 loss.