Jets at Stars, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 6 preview

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars get a second chance to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Stars failed in their first attempt, losing 4-0 in Game 5 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, and now lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. They’re 5-1 at home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including 3-0 in this series.

With a victory, Dallas would advance to the Western Conference Final for the third straight season and would face the Edmonton Oilers, who defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in their second-round series.

“Our home crowd's a big advantage for us,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “It has been my entire time here. You know we have to approach this like a Game 7, even though we have the luxury of it not being a Game 7.”

The Jets are 0-5 on the road in these Stanley Cup Playoffs and have lost nine straight road playoff games dating to 2023. But they’re 6-1 at home this postseason, including two straight 4-0 wins against Dallas, and Game 7 would be at Canada Life Centre on Monday.

“Every streak ends, whether it's a good one or a bad one, and we're planning on doing that [Saturday],” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “Can't do anything about what's all behind us now. It's a case of us making sure that what comes on the ice (in Dallas) is the best product we can bring. Continue what we did (in Game 5). There's a lot of real positives there. And build on that and just put that forward.”

The Jets are trying to reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since 2018; the Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers franchise has never advanced further.

Teams that hold a 3-2 lead in a Stanley Cup Playoff series go on to win the series 79.4 percent of the time (362-94); teams that lead a 3-2 series beginning on the road win 77 percent of the time (141-42).

Here is a breakdown of Game 6:

Jets: The status of Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele status is uncertain after the unexpected death of his father, Brad. Scheifele is second on the Jets in scoring this postseason with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 10 games, including four points (two goals, two assists) in five games in this series. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 0-9 with a 5.50 goals-against average and an .831 save percentage in his past nine road playoff games, including 0-5 with a 5.84 GAA and .793 save percentage this season. Forward Kyle Connor has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in eight elimination games in his NHL career, the most in Winnipeg/Atlanta history.

Stars: Goalie Jake Oettinger is 5-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage at home this postseason and 17-6 in games following a loss within a postseason. Forward Mikko Rantanen leads all playoff scorers with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 12 games, including seven points (four goals, three assists) in this series. Dallas needs more offense from others, including forwards Jamie Benn (one goal in 12 games in the playoffs), Evgenii Dadonov (one), Mason Marchment (one) and Matt Duchene (none). Forward Jason Robertson, who led Dallas with 35 goals in the regular season, has not scored in five games since returning from a lower-body injury.

Number to know: 12. That’s how many goals Rantanen has scored in potential series-clinching games, tied with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin for second-most among active players. Patrick Kane is first with 14.

What to look for: Can Hellebuyck perform in a huge spot on the road? Will Rantanen take the lead again, or can someone else step up for the Stars?