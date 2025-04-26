Hurricanes at Devils, Eastern Conference 1st Round Game 4 preview

Carolina seeks to regain momentum after 2OT loss; Kovacevic questionable for New Jersey

CAR NJD Game 4 preview April 27

NEWARK, N.J. -- Johnathan Kovacevic is questionable to play for the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Prudential Center on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, SN360, TVAS).

The news comes less than 24 hours after the Devils managed a 3-2 double overtime win in Game 3 in the longest game ever played at Prudential Center. New Jersey trails 2-1 in the best-of-7 series.

Kovacevic did not return after sustaining an undisclosed injury in the first period, limiting the Devils to five defensemen for the remaining three-plus periods.

"In regard to 'Kovy,' still waiting for the full sense of exactly where he's at," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday. "He's getting evaluated [Saturday]. We haven't had [the results] come back yet."

Two members of the Devils' undermanned defense corps had notable performances in Game 3; Simon Nemec scored the OT winner for his first NHL playoff goal and Jonas Siegenthaler logged 27:09 of ice time in his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury Feb. 4.

"I thought [Siegenthaler] really embodied what our team was about [Friday]," Keefe said. "For me, we got what we deserved, which was a win, so I'm super thrilled it worked out the way that it did. I loved a lot of things about our game but mainly, I just learned a lot about our team. That was a hard hockey game out there and our guys just dug in and found a way."

Carolina will attempt to regain the momentum it lost after working to tie the game 2-2 with a pair of power-play goals in the third period.

"We've got to have a better start," Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake said. "I think it was kind of like that for the most part on the road this whole entire year. I don't know what it is really, but we've just got to find a way to really jump on them right away and kind of get that early momentum. I think if we do that, we'll see better results for sure."

Teams that trail 2-1 in a best-of-7 series have an all-time series record of 175-386 (.312), including an 87-249 (.259) mark when starting on the road.

Here is a breakdown of Game 4:

Hurricanes: Despite the Game 3 defeat, Carolina's special teams continue to impress. The Hurricanes went 2-for-4 on the power play and allowed four shots while going 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, including two penalties in the first overtime. Carolina led all teams on the penalty kill during the regular season (83.6 percent) and are 10-for-10 against the Devils, including a short-handed goal by forward Jordan Martinook in a 3-1 win in Game 2. "Obviously our special teams was great," Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal said. "Really kind of gave us the opportunity to maybe win the game but our 5-on-5 was below average." Goalie Frederik Andersen, with a 1.48 goals-against average and .943 save percentage in three games, is expected to make a fourth straight start. "I mean, if he feels good, there's no reason not to keep putting him in there," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He's playing really well. He gave us a chance yesterday to win that hockey game and that's what you need."

Devils: New Jersey did not practice Saturday. The defense certainly earned some rest following a herculean effort in Game 3: Brian Dumoulin led all Devils defensemen in ice time (36:24), contributed four hits and five blocked shots and was plus-3. Brett Pesce (32:30) had six blocked shots, Dougie Hamilton (31:16) had three hits and three blocked shots and Nemec (22:39) had a team-high five shots on goal. Kovacevik logged six minutes prior to his injury in the first period. Forward Jesper Bratt has three points (one goal, two assists) in a three-game point streak and can become the first Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts player to begin a postseason with a point in four straight games since defenseman Paul Martin (four games) in 2009. Goalie Jacob Markstrom has a 2.08 GAA and .929 save percentage in three games. "'Markie's' been solid," Keefe said. "I think our guys did a really good job [in Game 3] at preventing the high-end, high-danger chances we've given up in some of the previous games, but he was very solid. His puck-moving was great but he's also been a leader for us and it's been that way through the series."

Number to know: 28:21. Average ice time by Dumoulin, who in three games leads all Eastern Conference skaters in that category.

What to look for: How do the Hurricanes re-establish the momentum they may have lost in Game 3 defeat? Can the Devils score a power-play goal?

What they are saying

"They played a good game. They limited us to, like, three shots (actually four) in the first period which isn't good enough, and I think they just did a good job at kind of putting the pressure on us, making us break out the puck and I think that's something we knew; they were going to be a desperate team and I think we just didn't match it." -- Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis

"As the series goes on, you've just got to keep getting better and better and that gives you a chance. We could have been looking at ruins after that Game 1 (4-1 loss on April 20) and feeling sorry for ourselves but we regrouped Game 2. You put in a lot of work and didn't get the result, but to get [Game 3] is huge for us. It gives us a lot of belief and a lot of energy coming out on Sunday." -- Dumoulin

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev

Injured: None

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Timo Meier

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton

Brian Dumoulin -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Seamus Casey

Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)

Status report

The Hurricanes officially registered an NHL contract with Nikishin on Saturday, so the defenseman is eligible to play Sunday. ... Brind'Amour said Saturday there could be lineup changes but didn’t elaborate. ... Jankowski could make his playoff debut, replacing Roslovic on the fourth line. ... Defensemen Luke Hughes and Dillon each will miss his third straight game after sustaining injuries in Game 1 on April 20.

NHL.com staff writer David Satriano contributed to this report

