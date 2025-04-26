Nemec's goal in 2nd OT gives Devils Game 3 win against Hurricanes

Nemec carried the puck past the blue line, split a pair of defenders and shot from the right face-off circle, the puck bouncing off Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen and into the net.

Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Devils, the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division, who trail the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist, and Andersen made 34 saves for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan.

Game 4 of the series is here on Sunday.

Hischier gave the Devils 1-0 lead at 16:11 of the first, scoring from in close after taking a lead pass from Timo Meier, who was on the right wall.

Andersen kept the game 1-0 by making a highlight-reel glove save on a Meier shot on a net-mouth scramble at 13:56 of the second period.

Markstrom made a left toe save on Aho who had a short-handed chance at 2:25 of the second period to preserve the lead for the Devils.

Mercer increased the lead to 2-0 1:18 into the second, with a wraparound from the side of the net.

Seth Jarvis cut it to 2-1 at 6:11 of the third period with a power-play goal.

Aho tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 12:20 of the third. Andrei Svechnikov got a rebound and fed it to Aho in front.

Devils defenseman Jonathan Kovacevic did not play after the first period because of an undisclosed injury.