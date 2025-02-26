Montembeault makes 20 saves, Canadiens shut out Hurricanes

Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for his fourth shutout, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist for Montreal (27-26-5), which went 1-7-1 in nine games prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

The Canadiens last won consecutive games to cap a run of 25 points (12-3-1) in 16 games from Dec. 17 to Jan. 21.

Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for Carolina (33-21-4), which lost 6-3 at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and are 1-5-0 in their past six games.

Juraj Slafkovsky put Monreal up 1-0 at 8:05 of the first period. He deflected Jayden Struble’s wrist shot from the left point in the goalmouth to score for the second straight game.

Laine made it 2-0 at 17:37 when he tipped Alexandre Carrier’s shot from the point for his 14th goal in 30 games.

Suzuki pushed it to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 10:04 of the second period. He fired a wrist shot past Andersen’s glove from above the right face-off dot after taking a cross-ice pass from Laine.

Lane Hutson made it 4-0 with Montreal’s second straight power-play goal at 10:22 of the third period with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point.