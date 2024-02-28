Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild

Stefan Noesen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (35-18-6), who had lost two in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves.

Connor Dewar and Jonas Brodin scored, and Ryan Hartman had two assists for the Wild (28-25-6), who had won two straight and three of their past four. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.

Dewar gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 10:10 of the first period after spinning and scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.

Staal tied it 1-1 at 15:26 on a backhand off a rebound.

Brodin put the Wild back ahead 2-1 at 19:39 with a shot through traffic.

Svechnikov tied it 2-2 at 19:35 of the second period when his wrist shot down low slipped between Gustavsson’s pads.

Noesen gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 11:02 of the third period when Jack Drury’s shot from in front was saved by Gustavsson and deflected off Noesen’s visor and in.