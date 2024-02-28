ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Jordan Staal had a goal and an assist for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday.
Staal has goal, assist in Hurricanes win against Wild
Noesen breaks tie early in 3rd, Svechnikov scores for Carolina
Stefan Noesen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Andrei Svechnikov scored for the Hurricanes (35-18-6), who had lost two in a row. Pyotr Kochetkov made 28 saves.
Connor Dewar and Jonas Brodin scored, and Ryan Hartman had two assists for the Wild (28-25-6), who had won two straight and three of their past four. Filip Gustavsson made 25 saves.
Dewar gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 10:10 of the first period after spinning and scoring on a wrist shot from the slot.
Staal tied it 1-1 at 15:26 on a backhand off a rebound.
Brodin put the Wild back ahead 2-1 at 19:39 with a shot through traffic.
Svechnikov tied it 2-2 at 19:35 of the second period when his wrist shot down low slipped between Gustavsson’s pads.
Noesen gave Carolina a 3-2 lead at 11:02 of the third period when Jack Drury’s shot from in front was saved by Gustavsson and deflected off Noesen’s visor and in.