Marchenko scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in shootout

Adam Fantilli had the deciding goal in the fourth round and Elvis Merzlikins saved three of four Carolina attempts.

Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 13 games for the Blue Jackets (16-16-6), who have won three of four. Merzlikins made 32 saves.

Ty Smith, Jack Roslovic and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), who have lost three of four. Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves.

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Monahan to the left circle and put in a wrist shot to the upper-right corner.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 9:59 with a power-play goal that deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov then the left post.

Marchenko’s second goal of the game put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 15:43 after Kochetkov got tangled up and fell into the net, leaving Marchenko to score from deep in the right circle.

Roslovic tied it 2-2 at 5:47 of the second period with a redirect at the goalmouth of a Seth Jarvis pass.

Kotkaniemi gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 8:18 off a turnover with Eric Robinson absorbing a check and passing to him between the circles for a backhander.

Voronkov tied it 3-3 at 4:58 of the third period with a power-play goal from the right side that banked off the skate of Jarvis.