Marchenko scores twice, Blue Jackets defeat Hurricanes in shootout

Monahan gets 3 assists, Merzlikins makes 32 saves

Hurricanes at Blue Jackets | Recap

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Kirill Marchenko scored twice, and Sean Monahan had three assists when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday.

Adam Fantilli had the deciding goal in the fourth round and Elvis Merzlikins saved three of four Carolina attempts.

Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and an assist, and Zach Werenski had an assist to extend his home point streak to 13 games for the Blue Jackets (16-16-6), who have won three of four. Merzlikins made 32 saves.

Ty Smith, Jack Roslovic and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored, and Sebastian Aho had two assists for the Hurricanes (23-13-2), who have lost three of four. Pyotr Kochetkov made 25 saves.

Marchenko gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the first period. He took a cross-ice pass from Monahan to the left circle and put in a wrist shot to the upper-right corner.

Smith tied it 1-1 at 9:59 with a power-play goal that deflected off Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov then the left post.

Marchenko’s second goal of the game put the Blue Jackets back ahead 2-1 at 15:43 after Kochetkov got tangled up and fell into the net, leaving Marchenko to score from deep in the right circle.

Roslovic tied it 2-2 at 5:47 of the second period with a redirect at the goalmouth of a Seth Jarvis pass.

Kotkaniemi gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead at 8:18 off a turnover with Eric Robinson absorbing a check and passing to him between the circles for a backhander.

Voronkov tied it 3-3 at 4:58 of the third period with a power-play goal from the right side that banked off the skate of Jarvis.

