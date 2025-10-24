Jarvis has goal, assist, Hurricanes edge Avalanche in shootout

Eric Robinson, Sebastian Aho, and Logan Stankoven each scored a goal for the Hurricanes (6-1-0). Frederik Andersen made 44 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, and Parker Kelly and Martin Necas each scored a goal for the Avalanche (5-0-3). Scott Wedgewood allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Trent Miner at 13:40 of the first period.

Miner saved all 20 shots he faced in relief, making his first appearance of the season and the third of his career.

Robinson scored to make it 1-0 Carolina with a wrist shot from the left circle that went between Wedgewood and the post at 3:07 of the first period.

Nichushkin tied it 1-1 when he drove the net from the left circle and finished a backhand shot over the glove of Andersen at 4:04.

Jarvis regained the 2-1 lead when he finished a short-handed breakaway chance at 7:17. He intercepted Gabriel Landeskog’s centering pass, took it down the ice, and went forehand-backhand over Wedgewood's right leg.

Aho extended the lead to 3-1 when Ehlers’ shot from the right circle caromed off the stick of Wedgewood and then the leg of Aho at 12:41.

Stankoven made it 4-1 after he whiffed his deke at the top of the crease and the puck slid under the glove and left leg of Wedgewood at 13:40.

Kelly cut it to 4-2 when Sam Malinski’s shot from above the left circle hit his hand and deflected in at 4:46 of the second period. Carolina unsuccessfully challenged the play for a missed game stoppage.

Necas made it 4-3 with a snap shot from below the right circle that went short side behind Andersen at 4:45 of the third period.

Nichushkin scored off a rebound in the crease on the power play at 14:09 to tie the game 4-4.

Jarvis was the only scorer in the shootout.

Carolina forward William Carrier left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, and Eric Robinson left after the second period with an upper-body injury.

Hurricanes defenseman K’Andre Miller was a late scratch.

Carolina defenseman Joel Nystrom made his NHL debut.