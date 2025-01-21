Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes rally past Blackhawks

Staal ties it in 3rd, Andersen gets win in return for Carolina; Mrazek makes 44 saves for Chicago

Hurricanes at Blackhawks | Recap

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Sebastian Aho scored 59 seconds into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Monday.

Frederik Andersen, playing for the first time since Oct. 26 because of a knee injury, made 22 saves for the Hurricanes (28-16-3) in his 500th NHL game.

Petr Mrazek made 44 saves for the Blackhawks (15-28-4). Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Donato each had a goal and an assist.

Jordan Staal tied the game 3-3 at 13:37 of the third period for the Hurricanes, poking the puck into the net after Mrazek attempted to cover it. It was Staal's 700th NHL point in his 1,300th game.

Kurashev put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 9:46 of the first period. Donato skated the puck up the right-wing boards and fed a backhand pass to Kurashev in front of the net. Kurashev had been a lineup scratch for four straight games and eight of the previous nine.

Tyler Bertuzzi made it 2-0 at 16:55. He knocked the puck down in front of the net, retrieved it behind the net and banked it in off Andersen’s back.

Seth Jarvis scored short-handed at 1:25 of the second period to bring the Hurricanes to within 2-1. Jarvis moved past Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and in alone on Mrazek before scoring on a backhand shot.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi tied it 2-2 at 7:26, tapping in Eric Robinson’s pass from behind the net.

Donato put Chicago back ahead at 19:41, taking Taylor Hall’s pass from behind the net and putting the puck past Andersen’s stick side.

