Lee inspires Islanders to Game 4 win against Hurricanes

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Anders Lee doesn’t want the work to end, so he went out and worked.
His teammates followed and, in the process, kept the New York Islanders’ season alive.
The Islanders captain set the tone from the drop of the puck in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round and didn’t stop until Mathew Barzal scored the winning goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at 1:24 of the second overtime in a 3-2 victory at UBS Arena on Saturday, extending the best-of-7 series at least one more game.
“The season’s on the line,” Lee said. “We laid it all out there and we got that moment tonight and we can enjoy it for a little bit. We have the opportunity now and earned ourselves a couple more days of work.”
The moment came when Barzal tipped a shot by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen. It was Barzal’s second goal of the game and the second overtime goal of his career in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The series returns to Raleigh, North Carolina, for Game 5 at PNC Arena on Tuesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, MAX, BSSO, MSGSN), and the Islanders have another shot to extend the series and put a further seed of doubt into the minds of the Hurricanes.
It’s all the Islanders wanted: another chance.