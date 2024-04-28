Lee inspires Islanders to Game 4 win against Hurricanes

The first four games have all been close. Minus the empty-net goal scored in each of the first two, every game has been a one-goal affair.

The margins have been so slim.

“We talked about it before, it’s tough to win four games in a row on someone, especially when the games are even like they are,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It’s not like we were dominating the game. They could have went either way in all three, just like tonight could have went the other way. We expected it to be a long series.”

Lee clearly wants to make it as long as possible. He was all over the ice Saturday, leading the charge that was followed by each of the Islanders’ big-name players.

He had an assist on the power-play goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau that made it 2-1 Islanders at 1:38 of the third period. He played a total of 19:45 with nine shot attempts, three shots on goal and a blocked shot.

“He’s a competitor,” Pageau said. “He’s leading us, not only in the locker room, but I think on the ice. His work ethic; that’s contagious. You see how much it meant to him.

“When you see a player working that hard, you just want to do the same.”

To a player, the Islanders did the same.

Barzal scored his first two goals of the series, including a brilliant individual effort at 10:10 of the first period, negating a goal by Carolina’s Seth Jarvis 2:10 earlier.

Noah Dobson, New York's best defenseman, played 32:55, more than any other skater on either team.

Goalie Semyon Varlamov, the hard-luck loser in each of the first two games before being replaced by Ilya Sorokin as the starter in Game 3, made 42 saves. He stopped a shot by Jesperi Kotkaniemi with the knob of his stick at 5:10 of the first overtime, inspiring the crowd to chant his name.

“If that goes in, we are having a different conversation right now,” Brind’Amour said.