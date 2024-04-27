Islanders defeat Hurricanes in 2OT in Game 4, stay alive in East 1st Round

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Islanders, the No. 3 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves.

“You have no idea how proud I am of this group,” Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. “They came out and played hard. Even when (the Hurricanes) took the lead, we stayed calm, and we stayed focused. Our mindset was really good and I think the guys were determined to find a way to fight to win this hockey game.”

Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored for the Hurricanes, the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan. Frederik Andersen made 32 saves.

“It’s tough to win four games in a row on someone, especially when the games are so even like they are,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. “It could have went either way in all three, just like tonight could have easily gone the other way. We expected it to be a long series and we got to focus on the next one.”

Pageau gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 1:38 of the third period on the power play. After Pierre Engvall won the face-off at the right dot, Anders Lee passed the puck to Noah Dobson, whose wrist shot from the right boards produced a rebound off Andersen’s right pad, which went right to Pageau stationed inside the left do for the one-time finish.

"I was happy. It's always fun to contribute offensively," Pageau said. "My game is not always scoring goals or getting points. It's winning my battles, winning my face-offs, and being strong with the puck, but it's definitely fun. I was happy to score that goal."