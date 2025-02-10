Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

The first tournament like this was Canada’s. It was literally called the Canada Cup. The five events from 1976-1991 were played predominately in Canada. Canada won four of the five.

The World Cup of Hockey was played three times from 1996-2016. Canada won two of the three tournaments.

NHL players went to the Olympics five times from 1998-2014. Canada won four of the five gold medals.

Add it up, and Canada has won 11 of the 16 best-on-best tournaments, including five of the past six and each of the past three.

Among the other three nations in this tournament, the United States won the World Cup in 1996, and Sweden won gold at the Olympics in 2006. That’s it. Finland has never won a best-on-best tournament.

The players wearing the Maple Leaf today grew up watching Canada dominate on the international stage, and it’s on them carry on that legacy for the next generation.

“Definitely feel a lot of pressure,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “Absolutely. I think pressure is a privilege, and I’m glad there’s pressure. It means people expect a lot of us.

“We’re maybe inspiration to some young kids around the country. If I was 10 years old right now, I’d be tuned in to this tournament. So, definitely excited.”

Canada has the deepest talent pool in the world, and its national team is stacked with champions and award winners yet again.

Each team skated for the first time Monday at the Montreal Canadiens practice facility. Look at Canada’s first power-play unit: MacKinnon, McDavid, Sidney Crosby, Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar.

Defenseman Colton Parayko, who was on the penalty kill, just laughed.

“That’s quite the unit right there,” Parayko said. “A lot of speed, a lot of skill, a lot of hockey knowledge, a lot of everything, so great unit, and looking forward to watching them as the tournament goes on and build as a group and just dominate.”

But here’s the problem: They need to develop chemistry with little time. This is a short tournament with little margin for error.