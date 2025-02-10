Canada embracing pressure at 4 Nations Face-Off

Each team will play three round-robin games, earning three points for a win in regulation, two points for win in overtime or a shootout, one point for loss in OT or a shootout, and none for a loss in regulation.
Canada opens against Sweden at Bell Centre in Montreal on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS), then plays the United States there Saturday and Finland at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 17.
The championship game is at TD Garden on Feb. 20.
“It’s not always the best players that win,” coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s the best team that wins, and I think the team that gels the quickest and kind of plays for each other, especially in such a short tournament, will have the advantage.”
Although Canada remains the largest supplier of players to the NHL by far, the other three nations in this tournament are catching up, especially the United States.
In 2016-17, following the last best-on-best tournament, 45.9 percent of NHL players came from Canada, 26.8 from the United States, 9.15 from Sweden and 3.96 from Finland.
This season, 40.7 percent of NHL players have come from Canada, 29.4 from the United States, 9.82 from Sweden and 5.70 from Finland.
“Obviously, we take a lot of pride in hockey and trying to work towards being the best,” forward Brad Marchand said. “When you think of Canada, the only thing that they want to accomplish is to win.
“But obviously, you’ve seen every other nation now, the development they’re putting into their programs. There are such small margins between any sort of team at any level. Now, the four teams in this tournament, they’re all incredible. It’s a very, very even playing field.”
Whose sport is it, really, nowadays?
Some think the United States is the favorite in this tournament, not Canada.
“That’s OK,” said Crosby, Canada’s captain. “There’s always going to be certain narratives. I think really it’s just about our group and making sure that we do everything we can to be at our best.
“Whether it’s the U.S. or Sweden or Finland, [these are] some good teams, so we’ve just got to worry about what we need to do to be the best team we can.”