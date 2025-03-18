Matthews, Nylander each gets 3 points, Maple Leafs defeat Flames

William Nylander had a goal and two assists, Max Domi had a goal and an assist and Joseph Woll made 23 saves for the Maple Leafs (40-24-3), who had lost five of their past six (1-4-1) and not won in regulation since defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 on February 28 (seven games).

Rasmus Andersson and Kevin Bahl scored for the Flames (30-25-11), who have lost seven of their past nine. Dustin Wolf made allowed five goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Dan Vladar to start the third period. Vladar made two saves.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 1:47 of the first period when Domi put in a rebound from Simon Benoit’s point shot, shooting over Wolf’s glove from the left face-off dot.

The Flames tied it 1-1 at 19:13 when Jonathan Huberdeau curled a pass around Oliver Ekman-Larsson to find Andersson in the high slot, who shot past Woll’s glove.

Nylander put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 1:39 of the second period on the power play when he one-timed a pass from Marner at the left face-off circle.

The Flames appeared to tie it 2-2 at 2:48 but the goal was overturned after Toronto successfully challenged for offside.

Nicholas Robertson made it 3-1 at 9:34 when he one-timed a pass at the top of the goal crease from Domi, who was behind the net.

Matthews pushed it to 4-1 at 15:41 on the power play when he took a pass in the right circle from Nylander and shot past Wolf’s glove.

Matthews scored again on the power play at 18:54 to make it 5-1 when one-timed a pass in the slot from Matthew Knies, who was behind the net.

Bobby McMann ended a 12-game goal drought and put the Maple Leafs up 6-1 at 3:03 of the third period when he took a pass from Morgan Rielly and shot from outside the right face-off dot.

Kevin Bahl made it 6-2 at 19:12 when his point shot rebounded off Woll and then hit Scott Laughton before going into the net.