Eberle, Kraken win in OT, hand Flames 1st loss of season

Brandon Montour retrieved his own rebound and passed to Eberle, who was streaking down the slot. Eberle scored with a wrist shot past goalie Dan Vladar’s blocker to give Seattle the victory.

Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Kraken (4-2-0), who have won three straight. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (4-0-1), who came one game shy of setting a franchise record for longest season-opening winning streak (Calgary also won four straight to start the 1993-94 and 2009-10 season). Vladar made 21 saves.

Coleman gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:51 of the first period. He scored with a slap shot through traffic from the left point after Daccord turned the puck over below the left circle.

Stephenson tied it 1-1 at 12:25 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play, one-timing a Jared McCann pass from the top of the right circle under Vladar’s blocker. It was Stephenson’s first goal for Seattle after the 30-year-old center signed a seven-year, $43.75 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) on July 1.

The Winnipeg Jets (4-0-0) are the only NHL team that remains undefeated.