SEATTLE -- Jordan Eberle scored 48 seconds into overtime for the Seattle Kraken to hand the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season, 2-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Eberle, Kraken win in OT, hand Flames 1st loss of season
Captain ends it at 48 seconds for Seattle, which gets 3rd victory in row
Brandon Montour retrieved his own rebound and passed to Eberle, who was streaking down the slot. Eberle scored with a wrist shot past goalie Dan Vladar’s blocker to give Seattle the victory.
Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Kraken (4-2-0), who have won three straight. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.
Blake Coleman scored for the Flames (4-0-1), who came one game shy of setting a franchise record for longest season-opening winning streak (Calgary also won four straight to start the 1993-94 and 2009-10 season). Vladar made 21 saves.
Coleman gave the Flames a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 19:51 of the first period. He scored with a slap shot through traffic from the left point after Daccord turned the puck over below the left circle.
Stephenson tied it 1-1 at 12:25 of the second period on a 5-on-3 power play, one-timing a Jared McCann pass from the top of the right circle under Vladar’s blocker. It was Stephenson’s first goal for Seattle after the 30-year-old center signed a seven-year, $43.75 million contract ($6.25 million average annual value) on July 1.
The Winnipeg Jets (4-0-0) are the only NHL team that remains undefeated.