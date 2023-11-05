SEATTLE -- Martin Pospisil scored on his first NHL shot for the Calgary Flames, who ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Backlund gets 2 goals, Pospisil scores in NHL debut for Calgary
“It was great, especially when the team wins,” said Pospisil, who was selected in the fourth round (No. 105) of the 2018 NHL Draft. “It was a great night, and a great team effort for a whole 60 minutes. … [I’m] pretty much living the dream right now.”
Mikael Backlund scored twice, and Dan Vladar made 17 saves for the Flames (3-7-1).
“We’ve dropped a bunch in a row,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “So you don’t necessarily want to think that it’s that big of a game, but it’s important for us because we played the right way.”
Oliver Bjorkstrand, Eeli Tolvanen, and Jaden Schwartz scored, and Yanni Gourde had two assists for the Kraken (4-6-2), who had won two straight. Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves.
“I feel like maybe they were more desperate than us,” Seattle forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said. “I think [they were] hungrier, won some battles, and it got away.”
Bjorkstrand gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period, taking a pass from Justin Schultz and scoring blocker side from above the right circle for a power-play goal. The goal came after Andrew Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Jared McCann
Pospisil, who was serving the penalty for Mangiapane, scored 14 seconds after he exited the box to tie it 1-1 at 13:59. He skated to the net on a 3-on-2 rush and scored on a rebound after Grubauer kicked out Dillon Dube's initial shot.
“That was a big key in the game,” Backlund said. “To answer right away, and really happy for 'Posps,' not just playing his first game but scoring his first. It seems like an easy league for these kids.”
Tolvanen put Seattle back in front 2-1 at 16:22, scoring on a one-timer from the low slot off a quick pass from Gourde. The play started after Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar couldn't clear the zone.
Noah Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 19:00 of the second period. After taking a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at the point, Hanifin skated the puck down to the top of the slot and scored through traffic with one second remaining on a power play.
With Tolvanen (boarding at 15:47) and McCann (high-sticking at 17:01) getting called for consecutive penalties, Calgary had 46 seconds of 5-on-3, followed by 1:14 at 5-on-4.
“There's not one singular turning point,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “But I mean, the obvious one is we work our way through the 5-on-3, and you get towards the end of the [penalty kill], but ultimately ... that changes the complexion of the entire game.”
Yegor Sharangovich gave the Flames a 3-2 lead at 1:33 of the third period with a redirection of Nikita Zadorov's shot.
Backlund extended the lead to 4-2 at 4:00. A.J. Greer had his initial chance on a breakaway stopped by Grubauer, but Walker Duehr poked the rebound out to Backlund, who scored into an open net.
It was Backlund's first goal this season.
"It felt good,” Backlund said. “I don't know if I've started a season by not scoring for this long before."
Schwartz got the Kraken to within 4-3 at 18:29. Matty Beniers' shot from the left circle deflected in off his shin with Grubauer pulled for the extra skater.
However, Backlund (19:12) and Rasmus Andersson (19:39) each scored into an empty net for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: It was the first victory for the Flames since Oct. 19. … Pospisil finished with a plus-2 rating in 10:13 of ice time. ... Grubauer was making his third straight start for Seattle. Joey Daccord had started the previous three games.