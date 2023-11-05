Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6

Bjorkstrand gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 9:56 of the first period, taking a pass from Justin Schultz and scoring blocker side from above the right circle for a power-play goal. The goal came after Andrew Mangiapane was assessed a match penalty for cross-checking Jared McCann

Pospisil, who was serving the penalty for Mangiapane, scored 14 seconds after he exited the box to tie it 1-1 at 13:59. He skated to the net on a 3-on-2 rush and scored on a rebound after Grubauer kicked out Dillon Dube's initial shot.

“That was a big key in the game,” Backlund said. “To answer right away, and really happy for 'Posps,' not just playing his first game but scoring his first. It seems like an easy league for these kids.”

Tolvanen put Seattle back in front 2-1 at 16:22, scoring on a one-timer from the low slot off a quick pass from Gourde. The play started after Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar couldn't clear the zone.

Noah Hanifin tied it 2-2 at 19:00 of the second period. After taking a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at the point, Hanifin skated the puck down to the top of the slot and scored through traffic with one second remaining on a power play.

With Tolvanen (boarding at 15:47) and McCann (high-sticking at 17:01) getting called for consecutive penalties, Calgary had 46 seconds of 5-on-3, followed by 1:14 at 5-on-4.

“There's not one singular turning point,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “But I mean, the obvious one is we work our way through the 5-on-3, and you get towards the end of the [penalty kill], but ultimately ... that changes the complexion of the entire game.”