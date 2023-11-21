Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken

Andrew Mangiapane tied it 3-3 for Calgary at 15:53 of the third period, finding a loose puck in the crease after Noah Hanifin sent a shot toward the goal that hit Mangiapane and dropped to his feet.

"I just knew the puck was kind of going to the net there,” Mangiapane said. “It’s a good to play by [Elias Lindholm] and all the guys on the ice to win the draw, and it was a simple play. I knew the puck was going there, so I was happy that it kind of hit off me and went in."

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist for the Flames (7-8-3), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Dan Vladar made 28 saves.

Calgary outshot Seattle 16-3 in the third after the Kraken had a 17-6 shot advantage in the second.

“There was ebbs and flows, that’s for sure,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “Good first period, awful second period, great third period. It was nice to get a win in overtime.”