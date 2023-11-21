Andersson scores in OT, Flames rally past Kraken

SEATTLE -- Rasmus Andersson scored at 3:28 of overtime and had two assists, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.
Andersson scored after a scramble in front of the net, flipping the puck over Joey Daccord.
“I felt like I had [Daccord] on the wraparound [just before the goal],” Andersson said. “I felt like he was very far out, and I went for the wraparound, and he kind of just bounced back. And then I saw him scrambling, I just threw it at the net, and it went in."
Andrew Mangiapane tied it 3-3 for Calgary at 15:53 of the third period, finding a loose puck in the crease after Noah Hanifin sent a shot toward the goal that hit Mangiapane and dropped to his feet.
"I just knew the puck was kind of going to the net there,” Mangiapane said. “It’s a good to play by [Elias Lindholm] and all the guys on the ice to win the draw, and it was a simple play. I knew the puck was going there, so I was happy that it kind of hit off me and went in."
Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist for the Flames (7-8-3), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Dan Vladar made 28 saves.
Calgary outshot Seattle 16-3 in the third after the Kraken had a 17-6 shot advantage in the second.
“There was ebbs and flows, that’s for sure,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “Good first period, awful second period, great third period. It was nice to get a win in overtime.”
Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle scored for the Kraken (7-8-5), who also have a four-game point streak (2-0-2).
Daccord made 22 saves in relief of Philipp Grubauer, who allowed two goals on seven shots in the first period and left the game with an undisclosed injury. Grubauer remained on the bench for the second and third periods.
“It’s a disappointing night tonight, so we’re not going to sit here and pat ourselves on the back,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s nice to see some chemistry continuing to grow, and that offensive piece is very important. … At the end of the day, it’s about getting that second extra point here tonight, and we didn’t do enough to get that.”
Lindholm gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 1:16 of the first with a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle past Grubauer’s blocker.
Dunn tied it 1-1 at 8:42 with a slap shot after Alex Wennberg won an offensive-zone face-off back to Dunn at the point.
Huberdeau put Calgary back in front 2-1 on the power play at 11:40 with a wrist shot from above the left circle that squeezed under Grubauer’s arm.
“We put a lot of importance on good starts in first periods and trying to win your first periods,” Huska said. “We just slipped in the second period but found a way to get it back.”
Eberle tied it 2-2 at 8:21 of the second period with a backhand from the slot that slid between Vladar’s pads, and McCann gave Seattle a 3-2 lead at 10:25, deflecting an Adam Larsson slap shot.
“We played gritty,” McCann said. “But we’ve got to learn from our mistakes here and learn how to finish games off.”
NOTES: Hakstol did not have an update on Grubauer after the game. … The Flames are 5-1-2 in their past eight games. … It was Mangiapane’s 100th NHL goal. … Andersson had six shots on goal in 24:40 of ice time. … Calgary is 6-0-0 all-time at Seattle. … It was the Flames’ first overtime win of the season; their three previous games that went past regulation reached a shootout, and they lost all three (Oct. 16, 3-2 at the Washington Capitals; Nov. 10, 5-4 at the Toronto Maple Leafs; and Nov. 18, 5-4 against the New York Islanders). … Calgary forward Mikael Backlund’s assist on Andersson’s overtime goal was his 500th NHL point. … Eberle’s goal was his second in two games after he ended an eight-game drought in a 4-3 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Dunn has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his past seven games.