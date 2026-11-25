FLAMES (10-13-2) PENGUINS (7-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Strome – Adam Klapka
Matvei Gridin -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Morton -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Brayden Pachal
Injured: Morgan Frost (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Avery Hayes
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Declan Carlile
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Egor Chinakhov (undisclosed)
Status report
Frost will not play after he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The forward took part in an optional morning skate, but is considered day to day. ... Malkin was a full participant in practice Tuesday and could return from missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. ... Chinakhov will not play after being held out of practice Tuesday, despite participating in an optional morning skate. The forward took a maintenance day from practice before his injury was found during further evaluation. There is no recovery timeframe, coach Dan Muse said. ... Rust took some contact late in practice Tuesday, but the forward is expected to miss a 14th straight game.