FLAMES (10-13-2) PENGUINS (7-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Strome – Adam Klapka

Matvei Gridin -- Jonathan Castagna -- Aydar Suniev

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Morton -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jacob Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Brayden Pachal

Injured: Morgan Frost (upper body), Kevin Bahl (lower body), Martin Pospisil (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Evgeni Malkin -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Rutger McGroarty -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Avery Hayes

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Declan Carlile

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body), Nick Robertson (lower body), Egor Chinakhov (undisclosed)

Status report

Frost will not play after he was injured in the second period of a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday. The forward took part in an optional morning skate, but is considered day to day. ... Malkin was a full participant in practice Tuesday and could return from missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. ... Chinakhov will not play after being held out of practice Tuesday, despite participating in an optional morning skate. The forward took a maintenance day from practice before his injury was found during further evaluation. There is no recovery timeframe, coach Dan Muse said. ... Rust took some contact late in practice Tuesday, but the forward is expected to miss a 14th straight game.