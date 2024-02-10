ELMONT, N.Y. -- MacKenzie Weegar scored his first NHL hat trick for the Calgary Flames in their fourth straight win, 5-2 against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Weegar scores hat trick, Flames defeat Islanders for 4th straight win
Markstrom makes 35 saves, has assist for Calgary
It was the first hat trick by an NHL defenseman this season.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves and had an assist for the Flames (25-22-5), who wrap up a four-game road trip Monday at the New York Rangers.
Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders (22-18-12), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games. Semyon Varlamov made 19 saves.
Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 3:47 of the first period on its second shot of the game, a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off the rush that got under Varlamov’s blocker.
Kyle Palmieri thought he tied it for New York at 13:59, but the Flames successfully challenged that Pierre Engvall preceded the puck into the offensive zone.
Huberdeau made it 2-0 on the power play at 8:38 of the second period, scoring on a rebound after Varlamov stopped a Noah Hanafin one-timer.
Weegar’s second of the game at 15:16 extended Calgary’s lead to 3-0. After Walker Duehr whiffed from the low slot, the puck came right to Weegar, who one-timed the puck past Varlamov’s blocker.
Nelson cut it to 3-1 at 4:00 of the third period when his wrist shot from the high slot beat a screened Markstrom over the glove.
Coleman scored an empty-net goal at 15:59 make it 4-1, but Pageau cut it to 4-2 at 17:28 after a scramble in front.
Weegar completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:38 for the 5-2 final.