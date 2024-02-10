Weegar scores hat trick, Flames defeat Islanders for 4th straight win

It was the first hat trick by an NHL defenseman this season.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves and had an assist for the Flames (25-22-5), who wrap up a four-game road trip Monday at the New York Rangers.

Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders (22-18-12), who were 2-0-1 in their previous three games. Semyon Varlamov made 19 saves.

Weegar gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 3:47 of the first period on its second shot of the game, a wrist shot from the right face-off dot off the rush that got under Varlamov’s blocker.

Kyle Palmieri thought he tied it for New York at 13:59, but the Flames successfully challenged that Pierre Engvall preceded the puck into the offensive zone.

Huberdeau made it 2-0 on the power play at 8:38 of the second period, scoring on a rebound after Varlamov stopped a Noah Hanafin one-timer.

Weegar’s second of the game at 15:16 extended Calgary’s lead to 3-0. After Walker Duehr whiffed from the low slot, the puck came right to Weegar, who one-timed the puck past Varlamov’s blocker.

Nelson cut it to 3-1 at 4:00 of the third period when his wrist shot from the high slot beat a screened Markstrom over the glove.

Coleman scored an empty-net goal at 15:59 make it 4-1, but Pageau cut it to 4-2 at 17:28 after a scramble in front.

Weegar completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:38 for the 5-2 final.