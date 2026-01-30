Gustavsson makes 29 saves, Wild defeat Flames

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, Danila Yurov, Vinnie Hinostroza and Matt Boldy each scored for the Wild (31-14-10), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.

“The one thing I will say is that when you go through 82 games, they’re not all gonna be Picassos, right?” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “But good teams find ways to win, even when you’re not at your best. We got the goaltending when we needed it. Obviously, early in the game, or throughout the game, the penalty kill came through for us to keep the score where it was, and then we had our opportunities on the power play.

“We were able to find a way to finish. I think that is a good sign, but I think we all know it wasn’t our best tonight.”