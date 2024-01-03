Markstrom makes 28 saves, Flames defeat Wild

Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman also scored, and MacKenzie Weegar had two assists for the Flames (16-16-5), who have won two in a row and five of their past seven.

Pat Maroon scored for the Wild (16-16-4), who have lost three straight. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves and remains one win shy of tying Patrick Roy (551) for second in NHL history.

Mangiapane gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 11:40 of the first period, redirecting Rasmus Andersson's shot from along the right boards during a 4-on-4.

Huberdeau made it 2-0 at 19:36, taking a pass from Elias Lindholm as he cut across the crease before tucking a backhand past Fleury's left pad. It was Huberdeau’s first goal since Nov. 20.

Maroon cut it to 2-1 at 9:28 of the second period. Nic Petan's initial shot off a pass from Maroon on a 3-on-1 was stopped by Markstrom, but the rebound bounced back to Maroon, who knocked it into an open net.

Andersson helped preserve the lead at 9:17 of the third period when he blocked a shot from Frederick Gaudreau that appeared to have been going into an open net.

Fleury then kept Minnesota within one by making a sprawling save on A.J. Greer at 13:01. He stopped Greer again 19 seconds later with a pad save.

However, Coleman scored into an empty net at 19:03 for the 3-1 final.