NEW YORK -- Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,427.08, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti during NHL Game No. 564 in Minnesota on Sunday, Dec. 31, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 1:51 of the first period.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.