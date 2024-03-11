Aho has 3 points, Hurricanes score 7 in win against Flames

Jalen Chatfield and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (39-19-6), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.

“In the first period, [Aho] made a few nice plays,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s the whole key. When you can get out front, the other team has to do things a little differently. That’s why you see those odd-man rushes. We were able to capitalize on those. That’s where the game was won.”

Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (31-28-5), who have lost three of their past four. Dan Vladar made 33 saves.

“It was one of those games you’re not going to take a lot from,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “That wasn’t good. The skating wasn’t good, game plan wasn’t good. It was everything.”