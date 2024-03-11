Aho has 3 points, Hurricanes score 7 in win against Flames

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and two assists for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 7-2 win against the Calgary Flames at PNC Arena on Sunday.
Jalen Chatfield and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for the Hurricanes (39-19-6), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.
“In the first period, [Aho] made a few nice plays,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “That’s the whole key. When you can get out front, the other team has to do things a little differently. That’s why you see those odd-man rushes. We were able to capitalize on those. That’s where the game was won.”
Dryden Hunt and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (31-28-5), who have lost three of their past four. Dan Vladar made 33 saves.
“It was one of those games you’re not going to take a lot from,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “That wasn’t good. The skating wasn’t good, game plan wasn’t good. It was everything.”
Jordan Martinook gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 6:30 of the first period. He skated in on a rush and dropped a pass to Aho, who faked a slap shot before finding Martinook in the slot for a one-timer.
Aho made it 2-0 at 17:43. After Brayden Pachal fumbled the puck in Calgary's zone, Teravainen passed back and forth with Aho twice before Aho scored on a one-timer from the left hash marks.
“You feel bad for [Vladar],” Flames forward Blake Coleman said. "He hasn’t been in the net much lately, and he gets hung out to dry all night long. We just got outplayed, outcompeted, everything. Just an awful effort all around.”
Chatfield scored 17 seconds into the second period to make it 3-0, and Svechnikov finished off a give-and-go with Aho on a 2-on-1 to extend the lead to 4-0 at 1:15.
“We just wanted to keep rolling and playing our game,” Svechnikov said. “We just feel so much confidence. We were just kind of controlling the game.”
Hunt made it 4-1 at 4:11, one-timing a saucer pass from Oliver Kylington on a 2-on-1.
Brent Burns pushed it to 5-1 at 13:55 when he one-timed a short pass from Jaccob Slavin at the left point.
Jarvis made it 6-1 at 19:26 off a pass from Chatfield.
Sharangovich cut it to 6-2 at 4:54 of the third period, shooting into an open net after Andersen fanned on a clearing attempt at the bottom of the right circle.
Teravainen made it 7-2 at 17:14, chipping the puck over Vladar out of midair after a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi went off his skate.
Each team was playing the second of a back-to-back. The Hurricanes defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Saturday, and the Flames lost 5-1 at the Florida Panthers.
“Overall, solid game,” Brind’Amour said. “They had it back-to-back, too. They were a little sluggish, I think, if you ask them.”
NOTES: Slavin earned his 259th NHL point (47 goals, 212 assists), passing Justin Faulk (2012-2019) for the most by a defenseman in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history. … Aho recorded his sixth 25-goal season, tying Eric Staal and Kevin Dineen for the second-most in Hurricanes/Whalers history. Ron Francis is first with seven. ... Burns became the 12th defenseman in NHL history with 13 career 10-goal seasons. ... Teravainen has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a seven-game point streak. … Svechnikov has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. … Hurricanes forward Jack Drury missed the game with a lower-body injury. … Sharangovich has seven goals in his past six games.