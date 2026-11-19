SABRES (8-9-4) at CAPITALS (10-9-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Conor Timmins -- Owen Power
Olen Zellweger -- Louis Crevier
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Ryan McLeod, Colten Ellis
Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch
Ryan Leonard -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Jordan Kyrou -- Boone Jenner -- Anthony Beauvillier
Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
Each team had an optional morning skate. … Samuelsson, who did not practice Wednesday (maintenance), skated Thursday morning. “We’ll see when he gets off,” coach Lindy Ruff said when asked if the defenseman will play. “Obviously out there giving it a test.” … Luukkonen makes his first start in four games. … Defensemen Sandin and Desharnais are still practicing in non-contact jerseys. … Coach Spencer Carbery said the same players will dress as in a 5-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday but there will be changes to the lines.