SABRES (8-9-4) at CAPITALS (10-9-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Conor Timmins -- Owen Power

Olen Zellweger -- Louis Crevier

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Ryan McLeod, Colten Ellis

Injured: Konsta Helenius (upper body), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch

Ryan Leonard -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Jordan Kyrou -- Boone Jenner -- Anthony Beauvillier

Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Each team had an optional morning skate. … Samuelsson, who did not practice Wednesday (maintenance), skated Thursday morning. “We’ll see when he gets off,” coach Lindy Ruff said when asked if the defenseman will play. “Obviously out there giving it a test.” … Luukkonen makes his first start in four games. … Defensemen Sandin and Desharnais are still practicing in non-contact jerseys. … Coach Spencer Carbery said the same players will dress as in a 5-2 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday but there will be changes to the lines.