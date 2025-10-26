Tavares scores 499th NHL goal in OT, Maple Leafs top Sabres to end 3-game skid

Thompson put the Sabres up 3-2 at 7:06 of the third period on the power play. He got to a loose puck in the slot after Rasmus Dahlin’s shot from the blue line was blocked by McCabe, spun and shot between Primeau’s pads.

“I thought tonight was a great game,” Thompson said. “Goals aside, I thought we played really hard back to back against a pretty good team. I thought we were the better team in both games. Nice to get a point tonight obviously, would’ve liked to get two there but three out of four on the weekend is pretty good.”

Joshua scored for the second straight game, tying it 3-3 at 13:10 when he cut across the slot and shot past Luukkonen’s glove from the left face-off dot.

“I think frustrating for me,” Luukkonen said. “I think I played good until the third goal. Obviously, [I] want that one back. Didn’t play perfectly on that goal. We kind of gave away a point and went to overtime. It’s a coin-flip situation, pretty much, everything can happen on a 3-on-3. So got to come up with a couple more saves. But overall, I think the team played really tonight.”

The Sabres went up 1-0 at 13:40 of the first period when Thompson took a cross-ice pass from Jiri Kulich and shot over Primeau’s right shoulder from the left face-off dot.

Robertson, who was a healthy scratch on Friday, tied it 1-1 at 18:33 when he took a pass from Easton Cowan, who was behind the net and shot blocker side from the slot.

“It was great,” Robertson said. “It was good to get my confidence up and getting one feels really good.”

Maccelli put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 1:59 of the second period when he redirected a pass from Tavares past Luukkonen’s outstretched left pad at the side of the goal crease.

Kulich thought he tied it at 6:59 but the goal was overturned after the officials determined Zach Benson interfered with Primeau in the goal crease.

Bowen Byram did tie it 2-2 at 14:23 when he shot from the blue line through traffic in front of Primeau.

“Every point matters,” Sabres forward Alex Tuch said. “We’d like to get two of them, obviously. Getting one on the road in Toronto is big, something to build off of. I think if we bear down in some areas, we probably get that second point. But proud of the group.”

NOTES: Tavares scored his 19th career overtime goal to tie Leon Draisaitl and Jaromir Jagr for the fourth most in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (27), Sidney Crosby (24) and Brad Marchand (21). … Sabres goalie Colten Ellis did not dress after waking up with a tight back, Ruff said. The coach said he does not expect the injury to be long term. ... Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz did not dress due to rest. Dennis Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League before the game.