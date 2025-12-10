Bedard, Nazar have developed strong bond with Blackhawks since being drafted

Young forwards considered Chicago's future like Toews, Kane

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar have become close friends in a short amount of time.

The Chicago Blackhawks forwards are roommates during road trips this season and have also hung out together plenty at home, from going to Chicago Cubs games in the summer to dressing up as "Thing 6 and Thing 7," playing off "6 7," the slang phrase popular among youth that doesn't really have a meaning.

"We spend so much time together, roommates on the road, hanging out, going to dinner every day on the road, we come back (home), we're at the rink. It's like a family," Bedard said. "It's fun to build that with everyone but obviously Frankie's a good example as someone for me who I spend a lot of time with and have a good relationship with. It makes it a lot of fun."

It's fitting, considering the tandem is the future of the Blackhawks much like forwards Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane were around in 2007-08 before helping Chicago win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, and Nazar, who hails from Detroit, skate on the first and second line, respectively, but are together on Chicago's top power play. Whether united or apart, the two have provided a spark for the Blackhawks (12-11-6), who host the New York Rangers at United Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS).

"For sure, it's fun to feed off their energy," defenseman Alex Vlasic said. "They're so skilled, fast and exciting. It's cool for us to see when you're sitting on the bench, what they're going to bring to the game and what they're able to do. They have a lot of energy -- that's the main thing.

"It's fun to see them develop into players that they're going to become. They're going to be future studs, All-Stars. It's just really fun to watch them succeed."

Bedard had 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games as a rookie in 2023-24, when he won the Calder Trophy. He had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 2024-25 and is on pace for his best NHL season thus far with 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 29 games, fourth in the League behind Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (49 points), San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (43) and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid (42).

Nazar, who signed a seven-year, $46.13 million contract ($6.59 average annual value) with the Blackhawks on Aug. 21, started with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his first 10 games. After going the next five without a point, the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has nine assists in his past 12 games and 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 27 this season.

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill has gone with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in most games this season, which means more playing time for top forwards including Bedard and Nazar. Bedard is averaging 21:11 of ice time per game, most among Chicago's forwards. Nazar (19:01) is third.

"They're playing a lot of minutes," Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato said. "If they want to win, they have to take some steps and they absolutely have. It's a hard league and these guys are doing a great job of being resilient, working hard and continuing to grind through things that make winning teams winning teams. I think guys are doing the right things. They definitely lean on each other and the whole team leans on them as well."

Neither Bedard nor Nazar is a full-time alternate captain for the Blackhawks yet -- Bedard has worn an "A" for several games this season -- but there is no doubt each has shown leadership in his own way.

"It's not even necessarily the leadership in terms of speaking up and being vocal," Chicago forward Jason Dickinson said. "They're being leaders in their game, taking control, demanding the play, demanding the puck. Frank in particular took a big step, and Connor. The two of them have definitely taken on their shoulders to say, 'I'm going to win games for us night after night.' That's our leadership and it's been nice to see its growth."

Off the ice, their personalities mesh well. Nazar is very outgoing, mugging for fan videos during the Blackhawks' season-opening red-carpet event and celebrating a goal in the midst of a scuffle against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 15. He's the one usually smiling in the locker room after most practices and skates.

"He wakes up most days, and the sky is blue, which is awesome," Blashill said. "Too many of us wake up and it's cloudy, right? That guy wakes up, the sky's blue.

"There's a lot of pressure in this league, but I don't care what job you're working -- don't you want to go and enjoy it and be in that atmosphere where it's fun to be around? He's one of those guys that when you walk in the room, it's fun to be around."

Bedard showed a more reserved side when he was a rookie. That may have been because of the massive spotlight on him as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He said he's more comfortable in his third season, and it's showing with how much more at ease he is.

"He's a funny guy," Nazar said. "You have to bring it out of him to get to know him. We're just enjoying a lot of the time getting dinner and hanging out. It's a lot of fun (on the road). We try to play some games, get some good food and really just joke around."

The future appears bright for the Blackhawks, considering how their young players are developing. That includes forwards Oliver Moore, 20, Colton Dach and Ryan Greene, both 22, and defenseman Artyom Levshunov, 20.

Bedard, 20, and Nazar, 21, are leading the way.

"There weren't many of us when I was first called up (last season)," Nazar said of younger players. "Also trying to get to meet them, it was a tough part of the season. I was still trying to get a feel for things.

"This year, it just feels great coming to the rink having, I don't know how many guys on the roster now, 25 friends, you know? It's guys you're going to laugh with, to battle with."

