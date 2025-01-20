McCann has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to hold off Sabres

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Matty Beniers scored, and Ryker Evans had two assists for the Kraken (21-24-3), who have won four of their past six games. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Krebs had two assists for the Sabres (17-24-5), who have lost three of four. Devon Levi made 28 saves in his first start for Buffalo since Dec. 15.

Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period when his shot from the center of the blue line deflected off McCann’s stick past Daccord’s glove.

John Hayden scored 27 seconds later to tie it 1-1, sweeping a rebound from the slot inside the right post at 5:34.

Stephenson put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 11:06. Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot from the slot hit Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson and deflected to the right circle, where Stephenson one-timed it far side.

Beniers extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period, a wrist shot from the slot over Levi’s right arm.

Jason Zucker cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 9:31 when he tipped a Rasmus Dahlin shot from in front.

Thompson tied it 3-3 at 15:38, scoring under Daccord’s right arm from the top of the right circle.

Jamie Oleksiak put the Kraken back ahead 4-3 at 16:34 when he took a pass from Shane Wright at the left circle and scored on a snap shot far side.

Adam Larsson extended it to 5-3 at 10:25 of the third period with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off Thompson and beat Levi five-hole.

With Levi pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Tuch cut it to 5-4 at 18:39 after he swept in a rebound from in front.

McCann scored an empty-net goal 17 seconds later at 18:56 for the 6-4 final.