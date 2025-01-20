McCann has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to hold off Sabres

Stephenson gets goal, assist for Seattle, which has won 4 of 6

Sabres at Kraken | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jared McCann had a goal and two assists for the Seattle Kraken in a 6-4 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, Matty Beniers scored, and Ryker Evans had two assists for the Kraken (21-24-3), who have won four of their past six games. Joey Daccord made 25 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Peyton Krebs had two assists for the Sabres (17-24-5), who have lost three of four. Devon Levi made 28 saves in his first start for Buffalo since Dec. 15.

Jack Quinn gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 5:07 of the first period when his shot from the center of the blue line deflected off McCann’s stick past Daccord’s glove.

John Hayden scored 27 seconds later to tie it 1-1, sweeping a rebound from the slot inside the right post at 5:34.

Stephenson put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 11:06. Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot from the slot hit Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson and deflected to the right circle, where Stephenson one-timed it far side.

Beniers extended it to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 6:41 of the second period, a wrist shot from the slot over Levi’s right arm.

Jason Zucker cut it to 3-2 on the power play at 9:31 when he tipped a Rasmus Dahlin shot from in front.

Thompson tied it 3-3 at 15:38, scoring under Daccord’s right arm from the top of the right circle.

Jamie Oleksiak put the Kraken back ahead 4-3 at 16:34 when he took a pass from Shane Wright at the left circle and scored on a snap shot far side.

Adam Larsson extended it to 5-3 at 10:25 of the third period with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that deflected off Thompson and beat Levi five-hole.

With Levi pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Tuch cut it to 5-4 at 18:39 after he swept in a rebound from in front.

McCann scored an empty-net goal 17 seconds later at 18:56 for the 6-4 final.

Latest News

McDavid of Oilers suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Myers of Canucks suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Kings to play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

Wild pull away from Avalanche in 3rd to end 3-game skid 

Klingberg healthy after hip surgeries, excited for chance with Oilers

Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

McVie dies at 89, was ‘quite a character’ as coach for Devils, Capitals, Jets

NHL Buzz: Doughty practices with Kings for 1st time since ankle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins hold moment of reflection for Martin Luther King Jr.

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Myers to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Canucks game

McDavid to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Lightning in Atlantic Division showdown