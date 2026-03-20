Lyon makes 23 saves, Sabres shut out Sharks 3rd straight win

The Sabres also defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-0 on Tuesday behind 29 saves from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Lyon became the fifth goaltender in NHL history to record a 10-game road winning streak, joining Devan Dubnyk (11 games in 2014-15) and Evgeni Nabokov (11 games in 2009-10 and 10 games in 2007-08), Kevin Lankinen (10 games in 2024-25) and Carey Price (10 games in 2014-15).

Sam Carrick scored twice, and Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (43-20-6), who have won three straight and 11 of 12. Lyon earned his third shutout of the season and his seventh in the NHL.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 11 saves for the Sharks (32-29-6), who have lost three in a row.

The Sabres scored three times in a 1:43 span in the second period to take a three-goal lead.

Ostlund made it 1-0 at 9:05. The rebound from Josh Doan's shot bounced off the end boards in front to Ostlund, who put the puck in off Nedeljkovic from a sharp angle.

Carrick pushed the lead to 2-0 at 9:41 when he buried a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle into the top left corner off a drop pass from Dahlin.

Dahlin extended it to 3-0 at 10:48. Jason Zucker shielded a defender as he broke into the zone and sent a cross-crease pass for Dahlin to tap in past Nedeljkovic's right pad.

Thompson made it 4-0 just 40 seconds into the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle that squeaked under the right arm of Nedeljkovic.

Carrick scored his second goal of the game at 16:54 to secure the 5-0 final. Logan Stanley's shot from the left point caught a piece of Carrick before deflecting into the net off the skate of Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Carrick had previously scored at least twice in a game two times in his career, most recently on Nov. 5, 2023, as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.