MacKinnon scores twice, Makar gets 1st to lead Avalanche past Sabres

Necas has 2 assists, Wedgewood makes 28 saves; Thompson scores for Buffalo

COL@BUF: MacKinnon kicks off the scoring with an incredible backhand tally

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Nathan MacKinnon scored twice for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, and Martin Necas had two assists for the Avalanche (3-0-1). Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves.

Tage Thompson scored his first goal of the season, and Alex Lyon made 34 saves for the Sabres (0-3-0).

MacKinnon gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 3:14 of the first period, taking a pass from Necas in the right circle, cutting to the left circle and putting a backhand over Lyon’s right pad.

Thompson tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from high in the zone that beat Wedgewood blocker side at 16:32.

Makar put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 4:32 of the second period with his first of the season. Valeri Nichushkin intercepted Rasmus Dahlin's clearing attempt inside the zone and took it to the net before sending it over to Makar for the tap-in.

With the teams skating 4-on-4, MacKinnon used Owen Power as a screen in the left circle and put a wrist shot under Lyon’s right arm to make it 3-1 at 11:59 of the second.

Necas appeared to give Colorado a 4-1 lead at 7:26 of the third period, but Buffalo used a coach's challenge for offside, and the call on the ice was overturned.

Latest News

Kreider, Rempe sing in Shoulder Check Mental Health Day video

NHL On Tap: Neighbours, Blues look to sweep road trip at Canucks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Gulutzan back with Stars, among several getting another chance as NHL coach

Canadiens show Hutson love after signing new contract

Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Status Report: Norris could miss 8 weeks for Sabres

Hutson signs 8-year, $70.8 million contract with Canadiens

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Zizing ‘Em Up: Keith Tkachuk says U.S. can inspire next generation with Olympic gold

Color of Hockey: Takatsuka developing future goalies in Kraken youth program

NHL nationally televised games for week of Oct. 13

Nylander in 11th season with Maple Leafs, ‘thankful to play’ for Toronto

Lindgren makes 35 saves in season debut, Capitals shut out Rangers

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

Schaefer roasts his father after scoring 1st NHL goal with Islanders

Cootes hoping to stay in NHL as 18-year-old, Canucks 'keeping door open'