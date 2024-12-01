Islanders blank Sabres to end 3-game slide

It was his first shutout since Nov. 25, 2023, when he made 40 saves in a 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

“I don’t remember when my last shutout was,” Sorokin said. “It was a long time ago. Thanks to the guys for fighting until the end. It was a great win today.”

Simon Holmstrom scored twice for the second straight game, and Anders Lee had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (9-10-6), who had lost three straight. They lost 5-4 in overtime to the Washington Capitals on Friday.

“It feels good. It definitely feels good,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought we played strong for 60 minutes from the start to the end. Our power play scored a big goal for us. Our penalty-killing was really good, and we were outstanding at 5-on-6. We had a huge save at the start of the third period, and I thought that was the key to the game.”