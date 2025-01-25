Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers edge Sabres

Nugent-Hopkins broke a 2-2 tie at 8:59, taking a backdoor feed from Darnell Nurse in the right face-off circle and lifting a shot past James Reimer’s glove.

Jeff Skinner scored against his former team, and Stuart Skinner made 39 saves for the Oilers (31-15-3), who have won six of their past eight games.

Edmonton went 2-1-0 in the absence of captain Connor McDavid, who served the final game of a three-game suspension for a cross-check on Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18.

Jiri Kulich and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (18-26-5), who have lost four of five. Reimer made 31 saves.

Tuch put Buffalo ahead 1-0 at 16:28 of the first period, taking a dot-to-dot pass from Jason Zucker in the right circle and putting the puck in off of Stuart Skinner’s glove.

Just 17 seconds later, Jeff Skinner tied it 1-1 from the low slot, putting in a rebound off a slap shot by Ty Emberson. It was Skinner’s first game against the Sabres since they bought out the final three years of his eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million average annual value) on June 30.

Edmonton outshot Buffalo 12-5 in the period.

Kulich gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 7:46 of the second period, five seconds after a Buffalo power play expired. He took a pass across from Owen Power and sent a one-timer from the top of the right circle to the glove side.

Nugent-Hopkins tied it 2-2 at 13:20, scoring in the crease the rebound of a wraparound attempt by Kasperi Kapanen.

After Nugent-Hopkins scored again to give Edmonton the lead, Kulich appeared to tie it 3-3 at 16:17 of the third, but a review by the Situation Room determined Kulich kicked the puck in.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl hit the left post with 47 seconds remaining and the Sabres net empty. His point streak ended at eight games.