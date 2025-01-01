Robertson gets goal, 2 assists, Stars edge Sabres

“I think we played well enough to deserve the win,” Robertson said. “We just kept pushing, pushing, the goalie made some great saves, but we kept following our fundamentals and got rewarded. We outshot them, had a lot of shots, lot of chances, and I think that’s a good game plan for each and every game.”

Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and Esa Lindell each scored and Thomas Harley had two assists for Dallas (22-13-1), who are 6-3-1 in the past 10 games. Casey DeSmith made 21 saves.

“It would have been easy to cheat for offense and just press a little bit too hard and get burned on the counter-attack on the rush, but I don’t think we did that,” DeSmith said. “We did a great job staying out of the box. We took care of the puck all over the ice, especially in our end, and we just really limited their chances.”

Jason Zucker and Beck Malenstyn each scored for Buffalo (14-20-4), who had won their past three games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.

“I feel like those times when we get frustrated, we’re not playing on the same page, it plays against us. I think that’s what happens when we don’t get the offense we want,” Luukkonen said. “We didn’t get power plays. I think that was just a tiny bit off in our game today to find a push. A couple of saves from me too here or there, and it would have been an overtime game. But it’s always easy to say ‘what if’ so I’ve just got to get better and be ready for the next one.”