Necas has 2 goals, 2 assists, Avalanche defeat Sabres for 5th straight win

Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his point streak to 11 games (eight goals, 15 assists), Gabriel Landeskog scored his 250th NHL goal and Gavin Brindley had a goal and an assist for the Avalanche (12-1-5), who are 7-0-2 in their past nine games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, and Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway also scored for the Sabres (5-8-4), who have lost five in a row and are 0-5-2 on the road this season. Alex Lyon allowed two goals on three shots before he was replaced at 6:10 of the first period by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made 26 saves in relief.

Necas gave Colorado a 1-0 lead on the breakaway at 52 seconds of the first period. Makar, who was down below the left hash, fed Necas at the center red line, and Necas skated in, faked moving left, and scored short side past Lyon’s glove.

Artturi Lehkonen extended it to 2-0 at 6:10. He crashed the net, found the rebound of Sam Malinski’s initial point shot, and knocked it over the right leg and blocker of Lyon, who was then pulled for Luukkonen.

Byram cut it 2-1 at 7:47 when he scored off the left skate of Blackwood. Thompson found the loose puck after Blackwood bobbled Alex Tuch’s initial shot and knocked it along the left pad to where Byram made the play.

Brock Nelson made it 3-1 at 9:46 after he chipped Ross Colton’s touch-pass over the blocker from the just above the crease. Brindley fed Colton in the high slot before he tipped the pass forward through Mattias Samuelsson to Nelson for the shot.

Greenway cut it to 3-2 at 13:28, one-timing Owen Power’s bouncing pass through Blackwood. Power chipped the puck from the blue line to Greenway, who was standing on one foot when he fired the shot from the left circle.

Landeskog appeared to score at 19:07, but the play was initially called no goal on the ice due to goaltender interference. Colorado challenged, but video review upheld the call.

Thompson tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 14:56 of the second period. Isak Rosen fed him for a one-timer from the top of the left circle that went off the bottom of Luukkonen’s blocker.

Brindley put Colorado back ahead 4-3 at 16:22 after his snap shot from just above the right dot went in far side.

Necas extended it to 5-3 at 16:53 of the third period when he one-timed MacKinnon’s centering pass from behind the net over the blocker from between the circles.

Landeskog scored into an empty net at 18:11 for the 6-3 final.