Faber signs 8-year, $68 million contract with Wild

Defenseman had 47 points, averaged 24:58 of ice time as rookie last season; deal begins in 2025-26

Faber_Wild_shoots

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
Brock Faber signed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The contract, which begins in the 2025-26 season, has an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The 21-year-old defenseman played all 82 games as a rookie last season and had 47 points (eight goals, 39 assists). Faber led all rookies in ice time per game (24:58) and assists and was tied for second in points.

He finished second in the voting for the Calder Memorial Trophy behind Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.

Faber’s point total was the most by a rookie defenseman in Wild history and was second in their history among all players behind Kirill Kaprizov (51 in 2020-21).

Selected in the second round (No. 45) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, Faber has 47 points in 84 regular-season games and no points in six Stanley Cup Playoff games, all with the Wild.

Faber was traded by Los Angeles, along with a first-round pick in 2022 NHL Draft (Liam Ohgren), to Minnesota for forward Kevin Fiala on June 29, 2022.

