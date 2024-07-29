Stramel brings ‘chip on my shoulder’ to Wild development camp

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Charlie Stramel is entering this season with a fresh start and a chip on his shoulder.

The 19-year-old forward, selected by the Minnesota Wild with the No. 21 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is coming off a subpar sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin, where his production declined from 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 33 games as a freshman to eight points (three goals, five assists) in 34 games.

Stramel also did not represent the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, despite being on the tournament roster the previous two years.

Now, after transferring to Michigan State, he will enter his junior season with something bigger to prove: that he is capable of being an NHL player.

“I think adversity is going to come and go for sure in a guy’s career,” said Stramel, who also dealt with a hip flexor strain early in the season that resulted in him returning lower in the lineup. “Obviously we went through a little bit of that last year at Wisconsin. I dealt with a little bit of injuries early on. Playing down the lineup a little bit. Wasn’t playing my best hockey personally, and then didn’t end up working up into a top spot throughout the year. So it is what it is. Obviously not where you want to be.

“But, I’m at (Michigan) State now. I’m pumped. Playing with a chip on my shoulder this season and looking forward to it.”

At Michigan State, Stramel rejoins Adam Nightingale, who was his coach for two seasons at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program prior to Nightingale being named coach at Michigan State in May 2022.

“I was always thinking, if I’m ever going to leave (Wisconsin), I’m going to go somewhere where I trust somebody," Stramel said while participating in Minnesota’s development camp earlier this month, "and with Nightingale and Michigan State on the up-and-coming here, it was a no brainer to go there. I was with him for two years at the Program (NTDP). Awesome coach, awesome guy. Kept in touch a little bit too over that time.

"And, yeah, it was, like I said, a no-brainer for me to go back there. He’s got a great culture over there.”

Stramel and the Wild brass hope to see the return of the power forward Minnesota invested a first-round selection on. The 6-foot-3, 223-pounder is heading into Lansing, Michigan intending to earn his confidence, skill set and 200-foot game back.

“The change for him going to Michigan State this year will be great,” Wild director of player development Brad Bombardir said. “He's familiar with the coach. They have a great relationship. I've spoken with Adam and he expects Charlie to improve as a player too.

"He did mention this to myself and Charlie: It's just not about changing a jersey. He's not switching jerseys. 'You're coming in here and we want you to take another step in your development and be a good player for us.'

“I'm excited for him. He looks great here. He looks great in the gym. He's in very good shape. He's done the work so far this summer. He's just got to go there and feel good about his game and trust in his game too, and buy in completely to what type of player he's going to be at the next level to help drive his success. He's doing it. He's continuing to do it. He will continue to do it. You've got to remember he's still young. He's going into his junior year. He's 19.”

And though the past season was a bit of a jolt, Stramel said he remains confident he will turn things around.

“This is a big year,” Stramel said. “Yeah, I think confidence helps a lot in any player. You don't always have it. You're always working to get more of it.

“I think the big thing I took out of that is, take what you’re given to the most. Don’t take anything for granted. You’re going to get put in situations sometimes that you don’t want to be in, but you have to work your way out of it. Yeah, I think I learned a lot from last year.”