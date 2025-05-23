Maple Leafs moving on from Shanahan was needed to 'help us get to the next level'

MLSE CEO sees departure of team president as 1st step in 'further change' potentially needed

Matthews_Nylander
By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Keith Pelley, president and chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, said the goal is for the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup, not just reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"As the custodians of the biggest hockey brand in the world, we have a responsibility to our fans and that responsibility is winning championships and we will do everything we possibly can and will not stop until we reach that goal," Pelley said Friday.

The first step in that direction came Thursday, when the Maple Leafs announced Brendan Shanahan would not have his contract renewed as team president after 11 seasons.

The Maple Leafs' season ended with a 6-1 home loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on May 18; they also lost 6-1 to the Panthers in Game 5 at home on May 14.

Those losses led Pelley to believe change was required, and that Shanahan's departure had the support of ownership.

"I think we have to be on the pathway to win the Stanley Cup," Pelley said. "I think the city has told us that, the media has told us that. We haven't won since 1967. When you look at the last 11 years, no other team has made the playoffs nine years. That's a testament to the development and foundation that Brendan built. Our next step is to take it to the next level and we felt that this move would help us get to the next level. Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal; our goal is to win the Stanley Cup."

While Pelley expressed confidence in general manager Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube continuing in their roles, he said more change is likely to come.

"Today is not easy; today is hard," Pelley said. "But change is hard. We made a lot of change over the last year with this team and we've made progress. Further change will probably be needed to get us to the next level and yesterday was the first step in that direction."

Exactly what that change looks like at this point is unclear. Pelley said the organization will spend the next several weeks conducting an audit to determine how best to allocate the wealth of resources at their disposal.

Brendan Shanahan out as Leafs President

What is clear is that the Maple Leafs will not hire a president to replace Shanahan. Instead, Pelley said he will work closer with Treliving, who will be entering his third season with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26, and Berube, who will begin his second season as coach.

"Anything is possible," Pelley said. "Brad will be our GM; whether he takes on a larger role will be determined down the road."

The Maple Leafs went 52-26-4 during the regular season, and won their division for the first time in an 82-game season since 1999-00. They have made the playoffs nine straight seasons but have won two series, against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2023 and the Ottawa Senators in the first round this season. They have not been past the second round since 2002.

"We certainly made some strides under 'Chief' [Berube]," Pelley said. "Yes we won the Atlantic Division and came within one game of making the conference final and beating the defending champions, a pretty good Florida team that seems to be having their way with the Carolina Hurricanes right now. But as I said, winning is what matters. That's what I said last year, that's what ownership is committed to and that's what we are committed to."

Game 5 and 7 against the Panthers began with "palpable electricity" in Scotiabank Arena, as Pelley put it, but ended with multiple jerseys and other objects being thrown on the ice, sometimes while play was ongoing. There were empty seats before the final horn sounded each time.

"To go from that euphoric moment [before the games] to the way we felt in the third period was very difficult," he said.

Pelley said he understood the reaction from the crowds.

"For a lot of people in Toronto, they're as happy as the team is playing well and there was nothing more evident than seeing that on Sunday," Pelley said. "I respect, understand and appreciate their disappointment in the way the season ended and I thank them for it. I thank them for the way they invested in the team and I understand to our fans that winning is the only thing that matters."

Forwards Mitch Marner and John Tavares each can become an unrestricted free agent July 1. Tavares, who will turn 35 on Sept. 20, has expressed a desire to return; Marner, 28, has not been definitive with his intentions.

Pelley would not discuss specific players Friday, and if they could part of the changes the team is considering.

"I'm not here to talk about individual details on players and such," he said. "I'm only talking about a grandiose, holistic plan that we want to win championships, and if that's what is needed and change is needed, then we will make that."

