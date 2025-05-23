Maple Leafs moving on from Shanahan was needed to 'help us get to the next level'

TORONTO -- Keith Pelley, president and chief executive officer of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, said the goal is for the Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup, not just reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"As the custodians of the biggest hockey brand in the world, we have a responsibility to our fans and that responsibility is winning championships and we will do everything we possibly can and will not stop until we reach that goal," Pelley said Friday.

The first step in that direction came Thursday, when the Maple Leafs announced Brendan Shanahan would not have his contract renewed as team president after 11 seasons.

The Maple Leafs' season ended with a 6-1 home loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on May 18; they also lost 6-1 to the Panthers in Game 5 at home on May 14.

Those losses led Pelley to believe change was required, and that Shanahan's departure had the support of ownership.

"I think we have to be on the pathway to win the Stanley Cup," Pelley said. "I think the city has told us that, the media has told us that. We haven't won since 1967. When you look at the last 11 years, no other team has made the playoffs nine years. That's a testament to the development and foundation that Brendan built. Our next step is to take it to the next level and we felt that this move would help us get to the next level. Make no mistake about it, making the playoffs and winning rounds is not our aspirational goal; our goal is to win the Stanley Cup."

While Pelley expressed confidence in general manager Brad Treliving and coach Craig Berube continuing in their roles, he said more change is likely to come.

"Today is not easy; today is hard," Pelley said. "But change is hard. We made a lot of change over the last year with this team and we've made progress. Further change will probably be needed to get us to the next level and yesterday was the first step in that direction."

Exactly what that change looks like at this point is unclear. Pelley said the organization will spend the next several weeks conducting an audit to determine how best to allocate the wealth of resources at their disposal.