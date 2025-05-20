Matthews expects to be '100 percent' for Maple Leafs next season after playing through injury

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews admitted he played through an injury since training camp but is confident he will be completely healthy in time for the 2025-26 season.

"Definitely a tough year physically," the Maple Leafs captain said Tuesday, "but I'm confident with some time off and just going through my own process and treatment and everything, I'm really confident I'll be back 100 percent next season and it's nothing for me to worry about."

Though Matthews said surgery will not be required, he admitted the injury "impacted a lot of different things" in terms of his ability to play the way he wanted to. The forward missed nine games in November and six from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. He traveled to Germany during the first layoff for further consultation with a doctor that he and the Maple Leafs have used in the past.

"I don't need to get into the specifics of stuff, but I got injured in training camp, wasn't feeling great through the first month of the season," Matthews said. "There were some good stretches where I felt good. There were some stretches where I didn't feel very good."

Matthews' 33 goals were the fewest of his nine NHL seasons, and he had 78 points in 67 games, down from his NHL career-highs in goals (69) and points (107) last season. Despite the injury, Matthews earned the respect of his teammates in his first season as captain.

"He did a tremendous job," linemate Matthew Knies said. "Everyone is battling something, including myself. He did a tremendous job stepping in and he played well. He did well in the playoffs and man did he carry. He's a tremendous leader, teammate and someone I've looked up to. He's taught me a lot since I've been here, so I can't thank that guy enough."

Knies (restricted), and forwards Mitch Marner (unrestricted) and John Tavares (unrestricted) can be free agents after the season. Knies expressed a desire to return to the Maple Leafs but the 22-year-old did not explain whether he was looking for a short- or long-term contract. He also deflected the possibility of entertaining an offer sheet from another team.

"I want to be here, I want to play here, that's all that really matters to me," Knies said. "We ended two days ago. I haven't really thought about any of that.

"I love this group and everyone in this locker room. I think it's the most professional team I've ever been a part of. I think there's really a chance to win here. There's the guys in this room to win and that's why [I want to return]. I think it's the best chance for me to win."

Knies had a breakout 2024-25, his second full season in the NHL, with career highs in goals (29), assists (29) and points (58) in 78 games. His five goals during the Stanley Cup Playoffs tied Tavares for second on the Maple Leafs behind William Nylander (six), but he was injured on a hit from Florida Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round that prevented him from having the impact he wanted in Game 7, a 6-1 loss that eliminated Toronto from the postseason.

Like Matthews, Knies said he won't need surgery.

"I wasn't really 100 percent healthy," Knies said. "I'm not going to disclose what it was, but it almost prevented me from playing the way I wanted to play. Hopefully I can use this time to get 100 percent healthy."

Max Pacioretty is unsure about his playing future after living away from his family for the duration of the season. The 36-year-old forward is a pending UFA and had eight points (three goals, five assists) in 11 playoff games.

"This year was very difficult for me being away from my family, so I'm really excited to just get home and be with them and talk to them about what's next in life," Pacioretty said. "In terms of playing, that's difficult to answer right now."

Pacioretty joined the Maple Leafs in training camp on a professional tryout and signed a one-year, $873,770 contract Oct. 7. He chose Toronto with the intention of getting a chance to win the Stanley Cup and embraced the pressure that comes with playing in the market.

"I love it," he said. "It's a privilege to play under pressure and you probably don't realize that when you're in it or when you're younger, but it's a privilege to have this many people care about how we do. I certainly never felt this way early in my career, but it builds winners and turns you into men and helps you achieve who you are ultimately trying to become."