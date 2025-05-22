Shanahan out as president of Maple Leafs

Brendan Shanahan will not return as president of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 56-year-old was in the final season of a six-year contract he had signed May 14, 2019, when it was announced Thursday that his contract would not be renewed.

No replacement was named.

The move comes less than a week after the Maple Leafs' season ended with a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on May 18. Toronto led the best-of-7 series 2-0 but lost Games 5 and 7 at home.

They went 52-26-4 and won the Atlantic Division this season, their first under coach Craig Berube.

"Over the past 11 seasons, Brendan Shanahan has made countless contributions to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the ice, off the ice and in the community," MLSE president & CEO Keith Pelley said.

"Brendan is one of the most respected leaders in the game and he has instilled many of the traits that were the signature of his Hall of Fame career throughout the organization, uniting this storied franchise in the 'Honor, Pride and Courage' that it was founded on.

"Our responsibility and driving motivation, however, is to add a new chapter to the Maple Leafs' championship history, and it was determined that a new voice was required to take the team to the next level in the years ahead. The franchise will be forever grateful for Brendan's contributions and wish him and his family every success and happiness in the future."

Shanahan was hired by Toronto on April 11, 2014, and oversaw the construction of a core group that has been led by center Auston Matthews, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NHL Draft; forward William Nylander, the No. 8 pick of the 2014 NHL Draft; forward Mitch Marner, the No. 4 pick of the 2015 NHL Draft; and the signing of center John Tavares as a free agent in 2018. Marner and Tavares can each become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

In Shanahan's 11 seasons, the Maple Leafs reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs nine times but won two postseason series, against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round in 2023 and the Ottawa Senators in the first round this year.

"Toronto is where I was born and raised, where my family still lives, and being a part of this historic franchise will always be one of the greatest honors of my life," Shanahan said in a statement. "I want to thank the entire Maple Leafs' staff for their commitment and hard work over the years - they are second to none in the National Hockey League.

"I want to thank the Alumni for all of their support and the tremendous work they do at our games and within the community. Many of them were my heroes growing up and it has been a pleasure to get to know them on a personal level. I want to thank the fans for their passion and loyalty. Your love for the team inspired me every day.

Shanahan's departure leaves general manager Brad Treliving in charge of hockey operations. He has been with the Maple Leafs for two seasons.

Prior to joining the Maple Leafs, Shanahan had worked for the NHL, including three seasons as vice president of player safety.

During his 21-season NHL playing career with the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Hartford Whalers, Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers, he won the Stanley Cup three times, with the Red Wings (1997, 1998, 2002), and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013. His 656 goals are 14th all-time, and his 1,524 games played are 20th.

"While I am proud of the rebuild we embarked on starting in 2014, ultimately, I came here to help win the Stanley Cup, and we did not," Shanahan said. "There is nothing more I wanted to deliver to our fans, and my biggest regret is that we could not finish the job."