Grubauer makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Bruins in shootout

Pastrnak has 2 goals, assist for Boston, which drops 3rd straight

Recap: Bruins at Kraken 2.26.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLEPhilipp Grubauer made 29 saves before stopping all three shootout attempts to help the Seattle Kraken defeat the Boston Bruins 4-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken (25-22-11), who have won four of their past six (4-1-1).

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for the Bruins (34-13-13), who have lost three straight after regulation and seven of their past nine (2-3-4). Linus Ullmark made 24 saves. 

Pastrnak made it 1-0 at 5:53 of the first period with a breakaway goal, taking a Kevin Shattenkirk stretch pass at the blue line and chipping it over Grubauer’s glove. 

Eberle tied it 1-1 at 4:45 of the second period with a power-play goal. Ullmark’s clearing attempt hit Eberle in the leg in front of the net and fell at the top of the crease for a tap in. 

Pastrnak scored his second of the game to make it 2-1 at 17:08 with a one-timer in the slot off Pavel Zacha’s pass from behind the net.

Dunn made it 2-2 at 5:29 of the third, taking an Andre Burakovsky feed off a face-off at the top of the left circle and scoring with a snap shot. 

Morgan Geekie appeared to give Boston a 3-2 lead at 10:42 of the third, but it was overturned after a video review determined that he interfered with Grubauer as he took the puck around his outstretched pad and put it into the net. 

Bjorkstrand made it 3-2 at 14:30, deflecting Will Borgen’s one-timer from the point past Ullmark. 

Charlie Coyle tied it 3-3 at 17:08 of the third with a power-play goal, redirecting Pastrnak’s shot from the right circle past Grubauer.

