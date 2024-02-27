Grubauer makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Bruins in shootout

Jordan Eberle, Vince Dunn and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken (25-22-11), who have won four of their past six (4-1-1).

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for the Bruins (34-13-13), who have lost three straight after regulation and seven of their past nine (2-3-4). Linus Ullmark made 24 saves.

Pastrnak made it 1-0 at 5:53 of the first period with a breakaway goal, taking a Kevin Shattenkirk stretch pass at the blue line and chipping it over Grubauer’s glove.

Eberle tied it 1-1 at 4:45 of the second period with a power-play goal. Ullmark’s clearing attempt hit Eberle in the leg in front of the net and fell at the top of the crease for a tap in.

Pastrnak scored his second of the game to make it 2-1 at 17:08 with a one-timer in the slot off Pavel Zacha’s pass from behind the net.

Dunn made it 2-2 at 5:29 of the third, taking an Andre Burakovsky feed off a face-off at the top of the left circle and scoring with a snap shot.

Morgan Geekie appeared to give Boston a 3-2 lead at 10:42 of the third, but it was overturned after a video review determined that he interfered with Grubauer as he took the puck around his outstretched pad and put it into the net.

Bjorkstrand made it 3-2 at 14:30, deflecting Will Borgen’s one-timer from the point past Ullmark.

Charlie Coyle tied it 3-3 at 17:08 of the third with a power-play goal, redirecting Pastrnak’s shot from the right circle past Grubauer.