Bjorkstrand scores twice for Kraken in win against Bruins

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Shane Wright had two assists for the Kraken (15-14-2), who have points in five of their past six (4-1-1). Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves.

Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins (15-13-3), who lost 8-1 to the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday, dropping consecutive games after winning four straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 16 saves.

Bjorkstrand gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 24 seconds into the first period, tipping a Matty Beniers snap shot from the left circle through Korpisalo’s five-hole as he fell to the ice.

Jaden Schwartz pushed it to 2-0 at 5:14. He took a pass in the left corner, drove to the net, and lifted a backhand over Korpisalo’s right shoulder from a tight angle below the left circle.

Marchand cut it to 2-1, converting on a penalty shot at 10:28 of the second period after Brandon Montour dove on a loose puck in the crease. Marchand drove into the zone with speed and slipped a backhand between Grubauer’s pads, scoring the seventh penalty shot of his NHL career to tie Pavel Bure for the most in League history.

Vince Dunn made it 3-1 at 3:07 of the third, batting in a rebound from the bottom of the left circle after McCann’s shot was blocked and looped high into the air.

Bjorkstrand pushed it to 4-1 at 9:16, taking Wright’s feed at the top of the slot and sending a snap shot off the post and in past Korpisalo’s left skate.

McCann added an empty-net goal at 18:06 for the 5-1 final.