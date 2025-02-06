Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins

Mika Zibanejad had two assists, including setting up Kreider's game-winner at 11:54 of the third that gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead. Vincent Trocheck scored a power-play goal, and Artemi Panarin had one at 5-on-5. Igor Shesterkin made 15 saves.

Kreider and Trocheck will play for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Zibanejad, who has six points (one goal, five assists) in the past three games, will play for Sweden.

The Rangers (26-23-4) have won consecutive games, both comebacks, including 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, after losing three straight.

David Pastrnak scored to extend his point streak to 12 games (11 goals, 14 assists), but the Bruins (27-23-6) had a two-game winning streak end. Elias Lindholm scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Kreider gave the Rangers the lead by scoring off a short-handed 2-on-1 with Zibanejad.

K'Andre Miller forced a turnover in the defensive zone and Adam Fox moved the puck up to Zibanejad to start the rush. Kreider sprinted past Pastrnak and Matthew Poitras to create the 2-on-1 and scored from below the left face-off circle.

Trocheck tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:27 of the third period. From inside the left point, Miller found Trocheck at the right post for a redirection past Korpisalo.

The Bruins went ahead in the second period with two goals in 16 seconds.

Pastrnak scored to make it 1-1 at 15:03. He got his own rebound in the right face-off circle, took a few strides in and put a shot past Shesterkin.

Lindholm gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 15:19 with a shot from the side of the right circle that hit off the back flap of Adam Fox's skate and fluttered in.

Panarin gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:07 of the second. J.T. Miller played the puck in deep, jumped around Charlie Coyle and forechecked Brandon Carlo into a turnover. Zibanejad got the puck along the wall and found Panarin in the right circle for a one-timer.