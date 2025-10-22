Marchand receives emotional welcome back to Boston 

Panthers forward plays at TD Garden for 1st time since March 2025 trade

FLA@BOS: Emociones por todo lo alto con regreso de Marchand

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Brad Marchand wore his emotions on his sleeve during his return to Boston on Tuesday.

The Florida Panthers forward couldn't help but tear up after the Boston Bruins played a tribute video of his highlights throughout his 16 seasons with the team on the TD Garden video board.

It was Marchand’s first game in Boston since being traded to the Panthers by the Bruins on March 7, 2025.

Marchand put his hand over his heart and saluted the crowd after the video finished. He received a standing ovation from fans in the stands.

Bruins fans began chanting “Marchy” after play resumed.

Before the game, fans held up an array of signs for Marchand along the glass.

The veteran forward was drafted by the Bruins with the 71st overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.

In September 2023, he was named captain of the Bruins after former teammate Patrice Bergeron retired.

After the trade to Florida last season, Marchand helped the Panthers win their second-straight Stanley Cup championship.

