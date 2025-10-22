Marchand receives emotional welcome back to Boston 

Brad Marchand wore his emotions on his sleeve during his return to Boston on Tuesday.

The Florida Panthers forward couldn't help but tear up after the Boston Bruins played a tribute video of his highlights throughout his 16 seasons with the team on the TD Garden video board.

It was Marchand’s first game in Boston since being traded to the Panthers by the Bruins on March 7, 2025.

Marchand put his hand over his heart and saluted the crowd after the video finished. He received a standing ovation from fans in the stands.