Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

Marchand returned to TD Garden for the first time since the Bruins traded the 37-year-old forward to the Panthers on March 7. He played 16 seasons in Boston, winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, and won the Cup with Florida last season.

Carter Verhaeghe scored with 26 seconds left in the third period to break a 3-3 tie for Florida. His shot went off the right post then off the skate of Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke and into the net for the unlikely game-winner.

Mackie Samoskevich, A.J. Greer and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers (4-4-0). Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves.

Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (3-5-0), who have lost five straight games. Jeremy Swayman made 19 saves.

Marchand made his presence felt during the opening shift of the game when he drew a tripping penalty on Boston’s Tanner Jeannot at 33 seconds. Florida quickly capitalized on Samoskevich’s power-play goal for a 1-0 lead at 1:01. Marchand earned an assist on the goal.

The Bruins recognized Marchand’s career in Boston with a video tribute during the first TV timeout. He received a standing ovation and was visibly emotional.

Greer gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead at 2:01 of the second period, beating Swayman to the short side with a quick wrister off a face-off win.

Zacha cut Boston’s deficit to 2-1 when he scored at 2:46 of the third period, tapping in a backdoor goal for his second of the season.

Lindholm tied it 2-2, scoring a power-play goal at 4:46 when he redirected David Pastrnak’s shot past Bobrovsky.

Luostarinen’s first goal of the season at 9:58, with the primary assist from Marchand, gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead. Marchand backhanded a long pass into the offensive zone and Luostarinen powered past Boston’s Mason Lohrei to break in on the net alone for the goal.

With Swayman pulled for the extra attacker, Geekie tied the game 3-3 at 18:29. Casey Mittelstadt picked up the rebound of a Pastrnak shot and passed in front to Geekie for the goal.